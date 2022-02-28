Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
vladimir putin

'Putin' Is 'Poutine' In French — Confusing Anglos On Twitter Who Just Want Fries & Gravy

Make poutine, not war!

Senior Editor
2019 photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin (left); bowl of poutine (right).
Malivoja | Dreamstime, Grandmaisonc | Dreamstime

You may have seen "poutine" trending on Twitter, spawning countless bad memes from anglophones who confuse the French spelling of the autocratic Russian president's name with the gravy-logged dish from Quebec. "Putin," of course, isn't how it's spelled, either.

Both spellings are just approximations roughly matching the native Russian pronunciation of his name with Roman letters that produce similar sounds in French and English. The French "Poutine" also conveniently avoids sounding too much like the favourite vulgar interjection "putain."

In Cyrillic script, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is written Владимир Владимирович Путин, according to the Kremlin's official website, which, save for a Google preview, is inoperable as of the time of writing thanks to the efforts of a group of crafty hackers.

To our non-specialist ears and according to news reports and amateur YouTube linguists, the Russian pronunciation of his name is somewhere between the French poo-TEEN and English POO-tin with an emphasis on the first syllable and a middle consonant that sounds a little softer than the French or English 't' — so POO-tchyen... kind of.

For the record, the Russian embassies to the United States and France seem to recognize Putin and Poutine, respectively, as official transliterations.

But someone should tell the internet. Confusion and jokes abound on social media over the French spelling.

The one unlucky Twitter user with the handle @poutine has even apparently become somewhat of a target online.

In the anglo world, the puzzlement seems to have reached new heights following this tweet from Canadian NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, which led many to discover the French spelling for the first time.

You can imagine the disappointment.

And the bad jokes.

One poutine please, hold the Putin.

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

This Quebec Restaurant Removed “Poutine” From Its Menu In Solidarity With Ukraine

"From now on, we are the inventor of cheese sauce fries," Le Roy Jucep wrote.

Le Roy Jucep | Facebook

A Drummondville restaurant, Le Roy Jucep, which has prided itself as being the "inventor of the poutine," announced on their Facebook page on February 24 that they would officially be removing the word "poutine" from their menu and social media pages.

The post indicated that their decision to remove the word "poutine" was directly linked to the current crisis in Ukraine, who was invaded by Russia on Thursday.

Keep ReadingShow less

The Lightning’s Mathieu Joseph Brought The Stanley Cup To Montreal & Ate Poutine Out Of It

Now that's how you celebrate!

TBLightning | Twitter, TBLightning | Twitter

In what can only be described as the ultimate fine dining experience, Tampa Bay Lightning player and Montrealer Mathieu Joseph brought the Stanley Cup to Montréal-Nord this weekend and ate a giant poutine out of it.

Hockey's holy chalice has had many things in it from beer to a baptized baby but never poutine — at least as far as we can tell!

Keep ReadingShow less
best fried chicken montreal

There's A New Chicken Chain In the Montreal Area With Mouthwatering Flavours & Sauces (PHOTOS)

Flamos Peri Peri Chicken is offering a unique and interesting twist on classic piri piri chicken.

@flamosperiperi | Instagram, @flamosperiperi | Instagram

The people behind Flamos Peri Peri Chicken are betting that a new twist on a classic recipe will help them break into Montreal's crowded chicken market.

The brand-new chain restaurant recently opened its first location at 72, boul. Saint-Jean-Baptiste in Châteauguay with a menu inspired by African, South American and European flavours and headlined with a unique and interesting twist on classic piri piri chicken.

Keep ReadingShow less
best chicken wings montreal

I Tried Benny&Co.’s New Old Montreal Restaurant & Bar And Here’s What I Thought (PHOTOS)

Even more Benny&Co. restaurants are coming to Montreal.

Courtesy of Thierry du Bois, Courtesy of Thierry du Bois

It's Wednesday afternoon, I've already had a few drinks, and I'm craving rotisserie chicken.

Good thing I got to attend the grand opening of family-owned chicken rotisserie chain Benny&Co.'s newest location at 201, rue Saint-Jacques the other day, along with my partner, Therese.*

Keep ReadingShow less