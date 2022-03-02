Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
russian embassy canada

The Russian Embassy In Canada Put Out A Statement On Ukraine & Twitter Is Just Incredulous

The statement compares the Western response to the invasion to Nazi propaganda.

Protesters against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Ottawa, Ontario on February 27.
Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime

Russia continues to ramp up the rhetoric surrounding its invasion of Ukraine, this time through a statement published by the Russian Embassy in Canada.

The statement posted to Twitter on March 1 takes aim at the Western response, likening it to Nazism and accusing the West of "monstrous and inhuman provocations."

"We are witnessing an unprecedented wave of lives, fake news, distorted and fabricated facts aimed at discrediting our actions," the statement reads.

"Goebbels-style Western propaganda was predictable. It cannot be trusted. The public in Canada should understand that."

The embassy also denied that Russian forces were targeting civilian areas in Ukraine.

"Russia is not starting wars. Russia is ending them," the statement concludes.

The U.S. has repeatedly warned that Russia would use lies to justify its invasion of Ukraine and counter the Western response.

On Twitter, politicians and pundits leapt to condemn and make fun of the declaration.

"Utter incompetence from our friends at the Russian Embassy," Montreal MP Anthony Housefather wrote. "They do not understand that lies and propaganda don’t work in a country that actually has a free press."

Ottawa City Councillor Scot Moffat called the statement "the biggest load of shit" he has "ever read on this platform."

Angus Reid Institute President Shachi Kurl described it as "a falsehood stuffed in a whopper wrapped in a falsehood and soaked in deceit."

"Shameful!" Jean-March Leger of the Leger polling firm said. "Russia invaded Ukraine, bombed and killed civilians and wants to overthrow a democratically elected government."

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Gas Prices In Quebec Are Rising — Here’s Where Fuel Is Most Expensive

The price of gas is expected to rise...yet again.⛽️💰

Jdazuelos | Dreamstime

Remember the good 'ole days where gas was so cheap in March 2020? Well, those days are long gone. According to CAA-Quebec, the average price per litre across the province is 164.4 cents per litre as of March 1, up from 162.5 cents per litre on February 28.

It was only last month that the average price for gas was 157.2 cents per litre, so it's no shock that prices are expected to increase even more.

Keep ReadingShow less
government of canada

The Government Of Canada Is Sending $25 Million Worth Of Protective Equipment To Ukraine

"To help the people of Ukraine defend themselves," Trudeau said.

Palinchak | Dreamstime

On Sunday, February 27, the Government of Canada's minister of foreign affairs, Mélanie Joly, announced the country's plan to send Ukraine $25 million of equipment for its soldiers.

"Ukraine has asked for more equipment to keep their soldiers safe. They need helmets, body armour and gas masks. Canada is delivering just that with an additional $25M worth of protective gear. And there will be more," Joly tweeted.

Keep ReadingShow less
canada airspace

Canada's Airspace Is Closed To Russian Airlines 'Effective Immediately'

The announcement was made at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Robert Aardenburg | Unsplash

On Sunday morning, the federal government announced that "Canada's airspace is closed to Russian aircraft operators," effective immediately.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra made the announcement on Twitter at 9 a.m. on February 27.

Keep ReadingShow less

This Quebec Restaurant Removed “Poutine” From Its Menu In Solidarity With Ukraine

"From now on, we are the inventor of cheese sauce fries," Le Roy Jucep wrote.

Le Roy Jucep | Facebook

A Drummondville restaurant, Le Roy Jucep, which has prided itself as being the "inventor of the poutine," announced on their Facebook page on February 24 that they would officially be removing the word "poutine" from their menu and social media pages.

The post indicated that their decision to remove the word "poutine" was directly linked to the current crisis in Ukraine, who was invaded by Russia on Thursday.

Keep ReadingShow less