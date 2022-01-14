Trending Topics

covid-19 quebec

Quebec 3rd Dose Appointments Are Now Open To Everyone 18 And Up

Time to book your shot, folks.

Staff Writer
Quebec 3rd Dose Appointments Are Now Open To Everyone 18 And Up
It's about time! As of Friday, January 14, Quebec third dose appointments are open to every adult in Quebec. Residents who are at least 18 years old are able to schedule their booster through the Clic Santé platform.

Vaccine appointments are widely available and if you're lucky, you won't have to wait too long to get yours.

According to Quebec health regulations, a "COVID-19 messenger RNA vaccine booster dose is recommended three months or more after the last dose." Which is to say, if you got your second dose less than three months ago, you'll have to wait a bit longer to get the booster.

If you have certain medical conditions such as being on dialysis, are receiving chemo or radiotherapy, are taking medications that affect your immune system, or are living with HIV and have a "CD4 cell count lower than 500 / mm3," you are eligible to receive your third dose four weeks or more after your last dose.

Even if you've contracted COVID-19 in the past, you should still get a third dose.

Keep in mind that if you want to go pretty much anywhere in the weeks and months ahead, you'll need to get a third dose no matter what. The government has hinted that eventually the vaccine passport will only be valid if you've received all three doses.

The government announced it is expanding the vaccine passport requirement so that it will cover the majority of shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, and more – putting increasing pressure on people to get caught up on vaccinations.

