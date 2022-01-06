Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News
vaccine passport

Quebec's Vaccine Passport Will Eventually Require 3 Doses To Be Valid

But not until everyone's had a chance to get their booster.

Quebec's Vaccine Passport Will Eventually Require 3 Doses To Be Valid
Jean-Michel Clermont-Goulet | Narcity Quebec, François Legault | Facebook

Changes are coming to Quebec's vaccine passport system. At a press conference on Thursday, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that you'll eventually need three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, rather than two, to be considered adequately protected and gain access to places that require a vaccine passport in Quebec.

"We will expand the vaccine passport to three doses," Dubé said. However, he clarified that the change won't happen until everyone has had the chance to receive a third dose, over the course of the coming months.

"Right now, a vaccine passport is valid with two doses," he said. "We haven't determined the date [this will change] because we can't ask people to meet the requirements when they haven't had the chance to be vaccinated, but we will expand the vaccine passport to three doses."

At the same conference, Dubé also announced that Quebec would be making vaccine passports mandatory to access the SAQ and SQDC starting January 18.

Quebec reported 15,874 new COVID-19 cases and 203 more hospitalizations on January 6.

The Institut national d’excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS), meanwhile, projects that COVID-19 patients could occupy as many as 3,000 hospital beds within the next two weeks, "well above the level three" occupancy threshold "established by the MSSS and the thresholds observed during previous waves," the institute said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Quebec Broke A Record For COVID-19 Hospitalizations & Reported More Than 15,000 New Cases

There are just under 2,000 people in COVID-19 hospital beds, with projections suggesting that could rise above 3,000.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Quebec's daily COVID-19 numbers are out and offer unsurprising confirmation that the Omicron wave is still battering the province. With 15,874 new cases recorded on Wednesday in addition to 203 more people in hospital — a new record — the virus is running rampant.

At a press conference on Thursday, Health Minister Christian Dubé warned of an "avalanche" of hospitalizations anticipated in the next few days. The previous record for a one-day increase in hospitalizations was a few days ago, on January 3, with 196.

Keep Reading Show less

The SAQ & SQDC Are Going To Require A Vaccine Passport

Dubé said he hopes it will be an "additional incentive" to get vaccinated.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime, Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

As the Omicron variant continues to batter the province, Quebec is imposing a new restriction on unvaccinated residents. As of January 18 the provincial liquor and cannabis stores, the SAQ and SQDC, will require customers to show their vaccine passports.

Health Minister Christian Dubé made the announcement at a Thursday press conference.

Keep Reading Show less

The Quebec Gov't Responded To The Vaseline Trick To Fake Negative COVID-19 Tests

Some of the infamous Quebec influencers allegedly planned to use Vaseline to falsify their test results.

Mufid Majnun | Unsplash, Abdul Razak Abdul Latif | Dreamstime

In the last few days, various Quebecers have been making headlines after partying on a Sunwing flight to Mexico this December 30 during a trip organized by the 111 Private Club.

According to alleged leaked chats between the group shared on popular Instagram accounts like @od_scoop, some of the travellers were planning to use a Vaseline trick to falsify their COVID-19 test results.

Keep Reading Show less

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade Blasted François Legault's Response To The 5th Wave

"How can we ask citizens to follow rules if they are constantly changing [...] based on political intuition or popular pressure?"

@domanglade | Instagram, Émilie Nadeau via @francoislegault.pm

Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade released a statement on January 5 slamming what she suggested was Premier François Legault's lack of control on pandemic management. The Liberal leader didn't pull any punches, imploring the government to trust science rather than "political intuition."

"For some weeks now, the government has abdicated its responsibilities. It has let its guard down and the fifth wave has hit us hard," Anglade said.

Keep Reading Show less