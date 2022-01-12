When To Get A 3rd Vaccine Dose In Quebec If You Recently Had COVID-19
The province announced its recommendation on Wednesday — and it may mean getting your booster sooner than expected.
If you've had COVID-19 recently, Quebec has a new official recommendation for when to get a third dose of a vaccine — and it may be sooner than you thought.
In a press release issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) announced that, as is now the recommendation from public health, anyone recently infected with COVID-19 can get their booster as soon as they stop experiencing symptoms.
"In the current epidemiological context, it is recommended that all persons who wish to do so, including those who have recently had COVID-19, be able to obtain a booster dose against COVID-19 as soon as possible," the press release says.
"The booster dose provides better protection against the Omicron variant."
However, you still must wait three months after receiving your second dose to get your booster.
Booster dose eligibility dates have been moved up again. They are set to become available to all Quebecers aged 18 and older on Clic Santé this week, in the following order:
- Wednesday, January 12: 35 years and older
- Thursday, January 13: 25 years and older
- Friday, January 14: 18 years and older
In the press release, the MSSS says that once the entire population has had the opportunity to receive their booster dose, the "adequately protected" status on vaccine passports will increase from two doses to three.
This means you'll eventually need three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to access places that require a vaccine passport in the province. For now, two doses are still sufficient.
According to Quebec's data from January 11, more than 16 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to date in the province. 82% of the population five years and older have received two doses, while 27% have received a third dose.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.
