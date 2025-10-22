Quebec's highest-paying job fields were revealed & the top spot is not medicine or law
Looking to switch careers?
If you've been thinking about switching careers or just wondering where the money really is in Quebec, new Statistics Canada data might surprise you. The agency's latest September 2025 report breaks down the median weekly wages of full-time employees in every major industry, and some unexpected sectors are near the top.
While the overall average for Quebec sits at $1,264.90 per week, several industries pay well above that — in some cases, way above. Here's how each sector compares, ranked from the lowest to the highest-paying right now.
Accommodation and food services — $800/week (≈ $41,600/year)
The hospitality industry has the lowest median pay in Quebec, though wages have ticked up slightly since last month. This includes everyone from servers to kitchen staff and restaurant managers.
Agriculture — $940/week (≈ $48,880/year)
Covering everything from farm labour and greenhouse work to food and plant production, agriculture saw a small monthly increase in September after a mild yearly drop.
Wholesale and retail trade — $994.50/week (≈ $51,714/year)
Retail and warehouse workers saw a modest monthly boost but remain just under the $1,000 mark on average. Managers and specialized sales staff tend to earn more.
Business, building and other support services — $1,038.40/week (≈ $53,996/year)
This diverse category includes janitorial, security, HR, call-centre, and administrative jobs. It's the first on the list to break the $1,000 barrier, showing strong year-over-year growth.
Health care and social assistance — $1,063.13/week (≈ $55,283/year)
From hospitals and long-term-care homes to daycares and social services, this sector covers a huge range of roles — some of Quebec's best-paid and some of its lowest. Overall wages rose slightly this year.
Other services (except public administration) — $1,200/week (≈ $62,400/year)
This group includes everything from car repair and funeral services to non-profits and religious organizations. Wages grew nearly 4 percent year-over-year.
Transportation and warehousing — $1,240/week (≈ $64,480/year)
Moving people and goods pays reasonably well in Quebec, especially in logistics, aviation, and freight. Median wages rose about 2 percent this fall.
Manufacturing — $1,276.13/week (≈ $66,359/year)
Quebec's factories — from food processing to aerospace — remain solid middle earners. Despite trade tensions, wages grew by 6.8 percent compared with last year.
Educational services — $1,442.35/week (≈ $75,002/year)
Teachers and professors make steady above-average wages. Pay climbed almost 12 percent between August and September 2025.
Finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing — $1,470/week (≈ $76,440/year)
Banks, insurers, and real-estate firms continue to pay strong salaries. Wages are up about 5 percent compared to last year.
Construction — $1,480.74/week (≈ $76,998/year)
From residential renovations to massive infrastructure projects, construction jobs stay among Quebec's top earners. Pay dipped slightly year-over-year but remains high overall.
Professional, scientific and technical services — $1,500/week (≈ $78,000/year)
This field includes law, accounting, engineering, architecture, IT, and consulting — basically the backbone of Quebec's professional class. Wages are steady with a 2.6 percent annual rise.
Information, culture and recreation — $1,505/week (≈ $78,260/year)
Media, film, gaming, and digital industries continue to thrive. The sector saw a 13 percent annual increase in median pay, making it one of the fastest-growing.
Public administration — $1,575/week (≈ $81,900/year)
Government employees — from justice to public safety — are enjoying wage growth of over 6 percent since August, plus the usual strong benefits and stability.
Utilities — $1,925/week (≈ $100,100/year)
Energy, water, and waste-management workers earn some of the most stable and secure pay in Quebec. Wages here barely budged but remain among the province’s highest.
Forestry, fishing, mining, quarrying, oil and gas — $1,968/week (≈ $102,336/year)
And finally, the top-earning sector. Quebec's resource industries lead the province with nearly $2,000 per week in median wages. The work is tough and often remote, but it's also the most lucrative — up 23 percent month-over-month and 13 percent year-over-year.
You can explore the entire StatCan report here.
This story was inspired by the article "Voici les 16 secteurs d'emploi les mieux payés au Québec en ce moment" which was originally published on Narcity Quebec.