Quebec's best workplaces were revealed and one company has a 100% employee happiness score
Thinking of switching jobs in 2026?
If landing a job you actually enjoy is on your 2026 to-do list, this new data could help.
Greatplacetowork.ca has released its annual list of the Best Workplaces in Quebec for 2025, highlighting over 70 companies where employees say they feel valued, supported and proud to work.
The list is not based on salary ranges. It's also not a ranking, but a curated selection based on employee surveys, workplace culture, and something called a Trust Index score, which measures how positive and collaborative a company feels from the inside. The top companies come from a wide range of industries, including technology, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, media, and construction.
To give an idea of the range, the list includes tiny teams with fewer than 20 employees and major employers with more than 16,000 staff across the province.
Here are a few standout names from the list:
Starlight Children's Foundation Canada (Dorval)
This non-profit earned a rare 100% score from its employees. Starlight supports seriously ill children and their families through programs designed to bring joy both in and out of hospitals. Only 16 employees work at the Dorval headquarters, but the team reports feeling a strong sense of purpose and pride in their work.
Dulcedo (Montreal)
This Montreal talent management agency, known for representing models, athletes, influencers and entertainment personalities, scored 92% on employee happiness. While it employs less than 130 people, Dulcedo's staff highlighted a positive workplace culture and appreciation for the creative industry environment.
RONA (Boucherville)
With more than 16,900 employees, RONA is one of the largest employers on the list. The retailer earned a 74% employee satisfaction score, well above the typical company average of 60%. Employees praised its customer-focused culture and strong support for both DIYers and contractors.
Here are all the companies recognized as Quebec's Best Workplaces for 2025:
- AbbVie Corporation
- Agendrix
- Amilia
- Ardene
- Aylo
- Bath Fitter
- Beenox Inc
- Bernard & Brassard LLP
- Biztree
- Cadence
- CGI
- Clark Influence
- CM Labs
- Crakmedia
- Crédit Agricole CIB Canada
- Datatonic
- Datavalet
- Dialogue Health Technologies Inc
- DNE Resources
- Dulcedo
- Econoler
- Ekitas Avocats et fiscalistes
- ELAM
- Fig Financial Inc
- Gestisoft
- GlobalVision
- Go Rock IT
- Groupe Polygon / Polygon Group
- Guillevin
- Hamak Marketing Numérique
- Idexia
- Indigo Consulting Canada
- ISAAC Instruments Inc.
- Jameo
- Journey Capital Inc.
- Kimoby
- Kinessor
- Kitco Metals Inc.
- Laserax
- Lundbeck Canada
- Magnus 1946 Produits Chimiques Ltée
- Manmade Brand
- Mediaclip
- Mon Technicien
- Nexapp Technologies inc.
- Novipro
- O2 Commerce
- Openmind Technologies
- Orange Traffic Inc.
- Origine Nature Inc.
- Perlitch Transport
- Petal
- Pharmascience
- Plusgrade
- Pressbooks
- Progesys
- Quadra Chemicals Ltd.
- RONA
- Roy.
- Sandoz Canada Inc.
- Septeo
- SII Canada
- Sofistic.ai
- Spi Santé Sécurité
- Starlight Children's Foundation Canada
- Substance
- Symetris
- Synechron Inc.
- Syntax
- Talan
- Tecsys Inc.
- Toc Toc Communications
- WorkAxle
- Zaddons Technologies
- Zoetis Canada Inc.