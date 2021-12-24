Trending Topics

Quebec Could See 'Perfect' Christmas Weather — So At Least We Have That?

Forecasts show snow on the way.

Etienne Delorieux | Unsplash

Quebecers might not be able to celebrate Christmas as they had planned, but at least it will be pretty. The Weather Network's Quebec forecast calls for a possibly "perfect" holiday thanks to an incoming weather system that's poised to bring some snowfall to the province.

In a Thursday report, the Network said Montreal has a 100% chance of a white Christmas.

Environment Canada's seven-day forecast for the metropolis, meanwhile, shows "light" snowfall starting the night of Christmas Eve and continuing at intervals through Saturday afternoon.

However, the snow could give way to "freezing drizzle" later in the day, according to the federal weather agency. It says Christmas day temps will peak at -6 C but could feel as low as -19 in the morning thanks to 20 km/h winds.

Environment Canada shows a 30% chance of snow by Saturday night.

That might not be all the snow Montreal gets in the next week, either.

There's also a 60% chance of flurries from Wednesday, December 29 through Thursday, December 30, according to EnviroCan.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

