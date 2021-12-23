9,397 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Quebec As Omicron Continues To Pummel The Province
In total, 511,095 Quebecers have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Quebec achieved another troubling record in terms of the number of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. As the Omicron variant strain continues to pummel the province, the Health Ministry reported 9,397 new cases, shattering every previous record.
Six more people died. 28 more hospitalizations were reported, with three of those patients sent to intensive care. The total number of hospitalizations now stands at 473, with 91 people in intensive care.
#COVID19 - En date du 22 d\u00e9cembre, voici la situation au Qu\u00e9bec: http://bit.ly/3u2lZJO\u00a0\n\nVaccination 5-11 ans: \u00c0 ce jour, 357 130 jeunes ont re\u00e7u une premi\u00e8re dose du vaccin contre la COVID-19 et 17 453 attendent leur rendez-vous.pic.twitter.com/doCgMlKYxI— Sant\u00e9 Qu\u00e9bec (@Sant\u00e9 Qu\u00e9bec) 1640276115
With record case counts being broken every day, the government moved to add some new health regulations. On Wednesday night, Premier François Legault announced that Quebec will limit the number of people allowed to gather in private households to six people or two bubbles starting December 26.
Legault also asked Quebecers to only have one Christmas celebration this year and to postpone if possible. The government expressed hope that people will take Omicron's surge into consideration before proceeding with any holiday plans.
"We believe that the measures in place will keep the situation under control but if we see that we need to do more, we won't hesitate to do it," Legault said.
As one of the more infectious variants, transmission is considered much more likely when gathering in large numbers.
"It's a question of judgement — ideally, you stay at home [...] if you stay at home, there is almost no risk," underlined the premier at Wednesday's press conference.
As of Thursday, 511,095 Quebecers in total have been hit with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 11,658 deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded. As of December 22, 14,619,762 vaccine doses had been administered to Quebecers.
