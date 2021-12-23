Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News
covid-19 quebec

9,397 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Quebec As Omicron Continues To Pummel The Province

In total, 511,095 Quebecers have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

9,397 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Quebec As Omicron Continues To Pummel The Province
@francoislegault.pm | Instagram

Quebec achieved another troubling record in terms of the number of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. As the Omicron variant strain continues to pummel the province, the Health Ministry reported 9,397 new cases, shattering every previous record.

Six more people died. 28 more hospitalizations were reported, with three of those patients sent to intensive care. The total number of hospitalizations now stands at 473, with 91 people in intensive care.

With record case counts being broken every day, the government moved to add some new health regulations. On Wednesday night, Premier François Legault announced that Quebec will limit the number of people allowed to gather in private households to six people or two bubbles starting December 26.

Legault also asked Quebecers to only have one Christmas celebration this year and to postpone if possible. The government expressed hope that people will take Omicron's surge into consideration before proceeding with any holiday plans.

"We believe that the measures in place will keep the situation under control but if we see that we need to do more, we won't hesitate to do it," Legault said.

As one of the more infectious variants, transmission is considered much more likely when gathering in large numbers.

"It's a question of judgement — ideally, you stay at home [...] if you stay at home, there is almost no risk," underlined the premier at Wednesday's press conference.

As of Thursday, 511,095 Quebecers in total have been hit with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 11,658 deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded. As of December 22, 14,619,762 vaccine doses had been administered to Quebecers.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Montreal Health Officials Are Scrambling To Deal With Omicron's Unprecedented Surge

Montrealers who were in close contact with someone who tested positive are now asked to isolate for 10 days also.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

With the pandemic situation reaching a du jamais vu stage, Montreal health officials are making changes on the fly to testing protocols, contact tracing processes, hospital infrastructure and medical priorities.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Regional Director of Public Health Dr. Mylène Drouin informed the population that one in five Montrealers who get tested are receiving positive COVID-19 results, showing a positivity rate of 18-20%.

Keep Reading Show less

You Could Make Your Canadian Airport Arrival Faster By Pre-Registering For COVID-19 Tests

And by filling out your ArriveCAN in advance.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Various Canadian airports have warned that wait times may now be longer than usual due to enhanced health measures and increased testing. But if you're planning to fly into Canada anytime soon, there's a way for you to save some time upon arrival: by registering in advance for COVID-19 testing.

In a tweet on December 21, the federal government reminded all travellers that they "should expect to be tested on arrival to Canada." And yes, this includes individuals who are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — even the ones who have received their booster shots.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec's Latest Omicron Projections Are Super Scary But There Is Some Hope

The models show what could happen if Omicron is 3x less severe or as severe as Delta.

Martinmark | Dreamstime

Quebec Premier François Legault said Wednesday night that Quebec's COVID-19 case count today would be around 9,000 – roughly a 50% increase on Wednesday's record total. That shocking rise is consistent with the latest Omicron-based COVID-19 projections unveiled by the Institut national de santé publique du Québec on Wednesday.

One thing that stands out in the latest INSPQ report, as in the previous one, is the rather frightening way their graphs show potential cases and hospitalizations going off the charts – they literally don't show the peaks.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Will Report Around 9,000 New COVID-19 Cases On Thursday, Crushing Previous Record

Premier François Legault noted the numbers during his Wednesday evening news conference.

Jado66 | Dreamstime

On Wednesday night, Premier François Legault and his colleagues at the health ministry announced that the province will count around 9,000 cases on Thursday morning.

"We're seeing an exponential rise in cases," said Legault, detailing Omicron's stunning impact on cases in recent days to drive home the severity of the current situation.

Keep Reading Show less