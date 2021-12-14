Quebec COVID-19 Hospitalizations Just Had Their Biggest Daily Jump In 8 Months
There were 1,747 new COVID-19 cases in the province in the last 24 hours.
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rose significantly yesterday, provincial data on December 14 shows, with a net increase of 25 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours — the largest daily jump since April 16, when hospitalizations rose by 28.
The province reported 293 people in hospital, of which 47 were new entries, while 22 people were discharged. There are currently 75 individuals in intensive care in Quebec, a net increase of two from the previous day.
Today's data shows 1,747 new COVID-19 cases in the province, bringing the total cases this province has seen since the beginning of the pandemic to 469,356.
In a press conference on December 14, Health Minister Christian Dubé gave a sober summary of the situation, saying, "If you look at the last 28 days, more than 30,000 contracted the virus. […] Of those, 550 went to the hospital, and 150 of those went to intensive care. The not-adequately-vaccinated represent more than 50% of those cases and hospitalizations and two-thirds of people in intensive care."
Dubé added, "Why do I talk so often about the unvaccinated? Because not only is this a large number of cases, but right now they represent only 10% of the eligible population, but they represent more than 10% of cases."
Up until now, a total of 14,032,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Québec.
Dubé, who has frequently noted the government's focus on hospitalizations, said the Omicron variant and overall trends were cause for concern.
"I remind you that already 30% of beds freed for COVID are already in use," he said. "It might not be long, as we've seen in other countries, once the cases go up, hospitalizations could go up very fast."
