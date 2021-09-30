News
A Third Dose Of A COVID-19 Vaccine Is Now Recommended For Some People In Quebec
Including people living in long-term care facilities and people with compromised immune systems.
1h
Quebec has announced that it's recommending a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for some people in the province.
The government suggests that the following individuals get another dose:
- "people on dialysis;
- "certain people with a weakened immune system, including those:
- "receiving chemotherapy or radiotherapy;
- "taking medication that affects their immune system;
- "living with HIV who have a CD4 cell count lower than 500 / mm3 or who are not on treatment;"
- "residents of residential and long-term care centres (CHSLD) and intermediate and family-type resources (RI-RTF);"
- and "people living in private seniors' residences (RPA)."
Dans le contexte de la circulation du variant Delta, une 3e dose de vaccin est maintenant recommandée pour les usag… https://t.co/8YE87MyCil— Santé Montréal (@Santé Montréal) 1633018576.0
"Administering an additional dose, ideally of a messenger RNA vaccine, provides better protection against COVID-19 where there is widespread circulation of the Delta variant," the government states online.
A third dose should be administered "four weeks or more" after a second dose. People living in private seniors' residences, CHSLDs and RI-RTF should get their third dose six months after their second, the government says.
The additional dose is needed even if the individual was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past.
Individuals may go to a walk-in vaccination clinic or make an appointment on the Clic Santé portal.