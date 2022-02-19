Trending Topics

Quebec Dancer Énola Bédard Appeared In A Warner Bros. Ad For The 'Elvis' Movie (VIDEO)

Énola Bédard has got the moves like Elvis! 💃

Associate Editor
@enola.bedard | Instagram

Big things are happening for Québec professional dancer and TikToker, Énola Bédard. The 21-year-old recently appeared in a Warner Bros. advertisement for the upcoming film, Elvis.

On February 18, Énola posted a video to her Instagram page where she can be seen dancing in the newest Warner Bros. commercial for Baz Lurhmann's big screen project.

"So excited to be working with Warner Brothers Pictures on Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie. Trailer out now! #ElvisMovie," she wrote in the caption of the sponsored video.

Her success with the Warner Bros. project didn't end there. Énola Bédard also posted a video to her Instagram Stories where can be seen talking alongside Baz Luhrmann and the film's lead, Austin Butler.

"Learning about Evlis's movements from Baz Luhrmann & Austin Butler. Definitely felt so inspired. Thank you for sharing," Bédard wrote.

Quebec Dancer \u00c9nola B\u00e9dard Appeared In A Warner Bros. Ad For The 'Elvis' Movie (VIDEO)\u200b@enola.bedard | Instagram

Although she appeared in the commercial, Énola will not actually be starring in the film, per IMDb.

Bédard came to prominence online after posting a series of dancing videos, and as of the time of publication amassed 13.5 million followers on TikTok and 1.7 million on Instagram.

Bédard moved to Los Angeles in June 2021, and can now be seen posting videos of herself dancing on Hollywood Boulevard.

The Quebec native has gone on to achieve quite a lot, Elvis commercial included. Bédard also danced for Daddy Yankee back in January at the Calibash music festival at the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center.

"Still can’t believe what happened last night. Been dreaming of this moment for so long and was not expecting to be performing for Daddy Yankee at the Staples Center for my first stage performance. This was just insaaaane," she wrote below her Instagram post.

The film Elvis will be hitting theatres on June 24, 2022.

