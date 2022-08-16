Quebec Is Launching Another COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign — Here's What You Need To Know
At a press conference, Legault discussed if more health measures are on the way.
In a press conference Tuesday morning, Premier Francois Legault, Health Minister Christian Dubé, Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau and Comité sur l'immunisation du Québec (CIQ) President Dr. Caroline Quach-Thanh announced the launch of a new vaccination campaign ahead of the fall.
Rather than focusing on the number of doses each person has received, the new advice is to ensure that you seek out a booster five months after your previous vaccination.
For those who have been infected with COVID-19 since their last vaccination, public health advises that you wait three months after your illness to get the next booster shot.
The goal behind this new campaign is threefold, according to Legault, who emphasized the importance of beginning a large vaccination push now ahead of the school year. This stage of vaccination protects "yourself" and "vulnerable people around you," and helps health care workers, who "have had a difficult two and a half years," he stated.
Despite the renewed energy behind vaccination, Quebec public health officials are not recommending additional health mandates and they do not expect to introduce any come September, Legault said. Instead, the focus is on protecting older and vulnerable members of the population through this vaccination campaign.
Dr. Quach-Thanh emphasized that vaccination prevents severe illness and reduces the risk of hospitalization.
As of now, those aged 75 and older, isolated and distant communities, and health care workers are receiving priority for getting another dose of the vaccine.
The important dates for other Quebecers to remember are August 22, when those aged 60+ and those at risk will be able to book an appointment for a dose, and August 29, when appointments will open to everyone 18 and older.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.