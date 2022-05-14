The COVID-19 Quebec Mask Mandate Is Over – Here’s Everything You Need To Know
However, there are a few exceptions! 😷
Since July 2020, the Quebec government has made masks across the province mandatory in all public places. Well, nearly three years later, the COVID-19 Quebec mask mandate has officially been dropped.
While it was originally meant to be lifted in mid-April, the mask mandate in Quebec was extended following a bump in cases during the virus' sixth wave.
Now, after lots of "will they, won't they," Quebec has officially lifted the mask mandate as of May 14, 2022.
"As of tomorrow [May 14, 2022], the obligation to wear the mask in closed or partially covered public places will be lifted," the MSSS wrote on their Facebook page.
Although the mandate has been dropped, the Quebec government has made it clear that masks will still be mandatory in various areas of the public.
The exceptions regarding the mask mandate being lifted are:
- Masks must still be worn on public transit
- Masks must still be worn in certain establishments including hospitals, medical clinics, and any CHSLD
- Masks must still be worn on the days following a period of COVID-19 isolation (generally 5 days)
- Masks must still be worn for 10 days if you live with someone who has contracted COVID-19
"The choice to wear a mask in places where it is no longer required remains at the discretion of each person. Respect those who wish to continue to use this way to protect themselves effectively against COVID-19," the MSSS wrote.
Additionally, Quebec recommends you still wear a mask for the following reasons:
- If you have a respiratory disorder or if you are immunocompromised
- If you are in the presence of someone vulnerable or immunocompromised
- If there is any difficult for you to maintain a safe distance from others
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.