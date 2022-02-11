Trending Topics

covid-19 quebec

A New Quebec COVID-19 Self Assessment Tool Helps You Navigate Isolation Rules

You can now manage your own risk in respect to COVID-19.

Associate Editor
Marc Bruxelles | Dreamstime

Are you still confused over certain COVID-19 isolation rules? Well, Quebec just made things easier. The Minister of Health Christian Dubé announced a brand new online self-assessment tool that clarifies isolation instructions according to different COVID-19 situations.

According to a recent Quebec press release the online tool provides "recommendation on the instructions to follow depending on whether the person has symptoms compatible with COVID-19 or has been in contact with a case that has been declared positive."

The self-assessment tool is now available on the Québec.ca/isolation page.

The self-assessment tool is available for both adults and children and can be completed on behalf of another person.

Despite nearly two million people in Quebec contracting the virus since the beginning of the fifth wave, per the statement, Christian Dubé said that it's time the province begins to learn to live with the virus — and this online tool is an essential step in reducing the risk of spread.

"This tool is one more way for Quebecers to manage their own risk concerning COVID-19. This platform will help guide people towards the instructions to follow in the event of the appearance of symptoms or contact with a positive person," Dubé said.

On December 20, 2021, Santé publique changed the isolation rules for those who contracted COVID-19.

According to the press release, anyone who obtained a positive NAAT or rapid test result, or developed symptoms following contact with a positive case in their home, no longer has to isolate or perform screening tests.

These guidelines apply if "they develop symptoms of COVID-19 (except for fever) again or come into contact with a case of COVID-19 in their home again."

The isolation changes apply for three months following infection, since becoming re-infected with the virus is greatly reduced within this period of time, as stated in the press release.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

covid-19 quebec

