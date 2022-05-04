Quebec Is Making 4th COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Available To All Adults
You can now make an appointment.
Appointments for second booster shots are now open to all adults in Quebec. The Ministry of Health announced on Twitter Wednesday that it would make fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses available to everyone between the ages of 18 and 59.
Everyone 60 and over has been able to get a fourth dose since April 11.
The ministry said Wednesday that 18-to-59-year-olds are able to book second booster shot appointments through Clic Santé.
It added that the Comité sur l’immunisation du Québec (CIQ) hasn't issued a recommendation calling for a fourth dose for the age group, but that it would nonetheless be available to those who want one.
2e dose de rappel pour les 18-59 ans: maintenant possible de prendre rendez-vous sur Clic Sant\u00e9. Pas de recommandation du CIQ pour ce groupe d\u2019\u00e2ge (sauf exceptions), mais possible de l\u2019administrer aux personnes qui le souhaitent. Pas de contre-indication.— Sant\u00e9 Qu\u00e9bec (@Sant\u00e9 Qu\u00e9bec) 1651695229
"Data shows that a COVID-19 booster dose provides better protection," the government states online. "This dose also increases protection against new variants, such as the Omicron variant."
Also on Wednesday, Interim National Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau confirmed the provincial mask mandate will end at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, May 14, in most public spaces.
Face coverings will still be mandatory on public transit, in health care settings and in long-term care facilities.
Boileau nevertheless continues to encourage mask-wearing for seniors and immunocompromised people. People who are coming out of their five-day isolation after testing positive are also still supposed to mask for an additional five days. People living with someone who tested positive should mask for 10 days too, the government clarified in a press release.
"The evolution of the epidemiological situation, which is encouraging on the whole, allows us to lift this important measure in part," Health Minister Christian Dubé said in the release.
"This measure has contributed effectively to the protection of Quebecers and remains relevant in certain cases. From now on, wearing a mask in the places concerned will be an individual choice. We invite citizens to remain responsible in their risk management and to show respect."