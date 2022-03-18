Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
covid-19 quebec

Quebec Plans To Allow 4th Vaccine Doses For Vulnerable Populations

An announcement is expected next week.

Enter sign for a vaccination site in the Montreal Olympic Stadium complex with three Quebec flags in the background.

Enter sign for a vaccination site in the Montreal Olympic Stadium complex with three Quebec flags in the background.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Quebec has been enjoying springtime weather and loosened restrictions this week — but we're not out of the COVID-19 woods just yet. Quebec will likely be recommending a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for vulnerable individuals, according to the health minister.

In a press conference on March 17, Minister Christian Dubé confirmed that a fourth dose may be on the horizon for at-risk people.

"We should maybe ask for a fourth dose for certain vulnerable people. We need to have prudence about the people that we can vaccinate," Dubé said in response to a question posed by a journalist about rising global COVID-19 numbers. "We need to be ready because the virus is still there."

National Director of Public Health Dr. Luc Boileau is expected to make an announcement about fourth doses next week, the minister said.

As of March 16, over four million Quebecers have received their third dose, meaning that more than half (52%) of the province is triply vaccinated.

"In Quebec, for the moment, the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) is under control," the government of Quebec says on its website. That said, COVID-19 is still spreading "in every region of Quebec." Nearly one million (942,282) Quebecers have been infected since 2020, with 1,170 new cases and 13 deaths reported on March 18.

As of March 18, 1,021 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, 45 of whom are in intensive care.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...