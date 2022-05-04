Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
covid-19

Quebec's Mask Mandate Will Officially End May 14 (Mostly)

Quebecers have been wearing masks since July 2020.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​Dr. Luc Boileau sits with hands clasped in front of two Quebec flags.

Dr. Luc Boileau sits with hands clasped in front of two Quebec flags.

Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux (MSSS) | Facebook

Quebec's mask mandate will lift on May 14, except for on public transport and in clinics, hospitals, and care homes. The province's Interim Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau made the announcement on Wednesday, saying COVID-19 case counts are under control at the moment.

"We're seeing more tangible, hopeful signs. The number of hospital admissions and outbreaks is better. Absences at schools and within the health network are down," said Boileau.

While masks will not be necessary to wear in public spaces, that doesn't mean you can't wear them. Boileau said it's a personal choice and all Quebecers need to respect the decisions of others.

"We must remember that masks are still recommended for the most vulnerable, like the elderly and immunocompromised," he said.

Boileau said the sixth wave of the pandemic is clearing up, but that a new wave could be possible in the fall. Even if Quebec does see another uptick in cases, he said it remains unlikely that mandatory masks will return.

"If you have symptoms, you wear a mask and stay home. If you're symptomatic with any virus you should isolate yourself. It's not about having a mandate, it's about having the social responsibility to protect yourself and others," said microbiologist Dr. Jean Longtin, who advises Quebec Public Health.

In schools and daycares, students and educators will no longer need to wear masks in classrooms or on buses as of Monday, May 16.

The mask mandate will lift on May 14 at midnight, between Friday and Saturday.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...