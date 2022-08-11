Quebec National Parks Will Be Free To Visit For The Provincial National Parks Day
The date is September 10! Day passes will be available online as of August 12.
The peak of summer has passed, and fall is sneaking around the corner with a mug of cider. Before she gets here, it’s time to make plans to fill those chilly, beautiful days. Quebec’s national parks have the perfect opportunity coming September 10, when admission is free.
Each park is hosting a different set of activities, including the three national parks close to the Island of Montreal. The parc national des Îles-de-Boucherville is offering a chance to learn about the biodiversity of the park and the conservation projects established to maintain it. The event meets at La Tanière kiosk at 10 a.m. and continues until 3:30 p.m
The parc national du Mont-Saint-Bruno is offering a biodiversity showcase, too, starting at Le Terrier kiosk at 1 p.m. and ending at 4 p.m. The park also features an educational session on the migration of raptors in the park, including the opportunity to learn how to distinguish between hawks and falcons by their flight and silhouette.
Take that newfound bird expertise over to the parc national d’Oka, which features seven (!) different activities to enjoy during national parks day. From an ultimate frisbee tournament (meeting up at the primary beach at 9 a.m.) to educational sessions about marshes and birds of prey, the free options are myriad. There are also opportunities to kayak and ride one-wheels and fat bikes by registering ahead with VoilOka.
Although many events are free to attend, there is a limit to the number of participants for each, so it’s encouraged to get your day pass online as soon as possible. Passes specifically for national parks day become available August 12.