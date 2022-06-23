Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

quebec police

Quebec Police Presence Will Be Beefed Up On The Roads This Weekend

They promise to crack down on drivers who are speeding.

Senior Editor
SQ police officer with a speed radar on a highway.

SQ police officer with a speed radar on a highway.

Sûreté du Québec | Facebook

Police will be paying closer attention to the roads over the next two weekends. The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says its officers will be out on roads and highways to catch travellers who are speeding or driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The Quebec police force says speed and impaired driving "remain the main causes of fatal collisions" in the province.

Last year, authorities recorded nine fatal crashes during the Saint-Jean and Canada Day weekends.

The SQ operation will take place between June 23 and 26 and June 30 and July 3. Officers will also watch for cellphone and seat belt use on the roads.

Ahead of increased traffic congestion on both holidays, the SQ encourages travellers to plan their trips ahead of time and carpool.

Police also touted a five-year plan, the Stratégie en sécurité des réseaux de transport 2021-2026, to "reduce the number of fatal and serious injury collisions throughout the Sûreté du Québec jurisdiction."

