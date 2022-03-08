All 42 Current & Planned Montreal Police Cameras, Mapped
The SPVM is adding nine new cameras in 2022.
There will be nine new Montreal police cameras throughout the city by the end of March 2022. Those, along with the nine cameras the SPVM installed at the end of 2021, will bring the total number on the island to 42.
In a February 23 announcement, the police service said the cameras represent an "additional tool in the fight against crime, notably against gun violence."
The cameras feed images to police in real time, allowing investigators to quickly respond to criminal incidents, according to the SPVM website. Recordings can also be used as evidence in court.
Police also claim the presence of the cameras has a "beneficial effect on the feeling of security of the people who live in, pass through or frequent an area."
The placement of new cameras on the streets of Montreal followed "an analysis of violent events that occurred in the city," as well as consultations with neighbourhood and criminal investigators, the SPVM says.
The map below shows the location of every current and planned police camera in Montreal. Red points represent cameras in place before 2021. Cameras at orange points were added in 2021, and blue points mark the location of planned new cameras in 2022.
Note that locations are approximate. So, for example, points on the map representing new cameras in parks are placed roughly in the centre of those public spaces.
While, before 2021, police cameras were concentrated in Ville-Marie and the Plateau-Mont-Royal, new cameras are increasingly scattered throughout more outlying boroughs: Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Anjou, Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Lachine, Montréal-Nord, Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles, Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie, Saint-Laurent, Saint-Léonard and the Sud-Ouest.