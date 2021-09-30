Quebec Just Relaxed COVID-19 Attendance Rules For These Venues & Events
Max capacity, here we come!
In a press conference on Thursday, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that the province would be relaxing COVID-19 attendance rules for theatres, public gatherings, sports arenas and cultural auditoriums.
Essentially, all Quebec halls with assigned seating can fill their seats to maximum capacity as of October 8, provided they check vaccine passports and people wear masks. People will also need to remain in their assigned seats.
Here's a list of nine types of places and gatherings that will no longer need to limit the number of guests or spectators in Quebec:
- Theatres
- Cinemas
- Sports arenas
- TV and film sets
- Outdoor stadiums
- Outdoor amphitheatres
- Conventions and conferences
- Assemblies
- Graduation or recognition ceremonies
For assemblies, meetings and graduation or recognition ceremonies, the vaccine passport will only be mandatory if the current limit of 250 people is exceeded indoors. Events of this nature with less than 250 people won't require vaccine passports, but they'll need to implement a 1-metre distance between each person.
For outdoor sites, the vaccine passport will be required if the current limit of 500 people is exceeded.
Quebec is also bumping up capacity for amateur orchestras, bands and choirs from 25 to 100 performers with certain sanitary measures in place.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
