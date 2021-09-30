covid-19 montreal
News

Dubé Promised 'Good News' Today & Said Measure Changes Will Be For The Double-Vaccinated

"If there is any relief [...] it will be for the double-vaccinated."

Dubé Promised 'Good News' Today & Said Measure Changes Will Be For The Double-Vaccinated
@christian.dube.sante | Instagram

"We're going to have good news tomorrow," Health Minister Christian Dubé said Wednesday ahead of a joint press conference with Culture and Communications Minister Nathalie Roy scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.

National Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda suggested at a press conference this week that the government's next move would be to ease restrictions in larger venues by making further use of the vaccine passport system.

"We're going to go to places where there has not been an outbreak, we're going to go to large areas, we're going to use the vaccine passport more and more," Arruda said in response to a question about increasing capacity in arenas and theatres.

Dubé added that "if there is any relief [from measures] in the next few days, it will be for the double-vaccinated."

The presence of Roy at the Thursday press conference suggests there will be an announcement about cultural activities.

From Your Site Articles