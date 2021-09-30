Montreal's Bell Centre Can Have A Full House With Vaccine Passports For The Habs Season
Halls are allowed to fill seats to capacity starting October 8.
At a press conference on Thursday, Quebec Health Minister Chrisitan Dubé announced that the Bell Centre will be able to welcome a full house, with mask-wearing and vaccine passports in place, for the upcoming Montreal Canadiens season.
At maximum capacity, the Bell Centre can welcome 21,302 fully vaccinated Habs fans this season.
This is compared to the 7,500 spectators that were allowed at the Bell Centre previously.
The Bell Centre is just one venue impacted by Dubé's announcement, which allows all halls with assigned seating to fill their seats to maximum capacity beginning on October 8, as long as masks and vaccine passports are in effect.
This includes venues for conventions, conferences, assemblies, meetings, and graduation ceremonies as well as theatres and cinemas.
"We did relatively well in September," said Dubé, "but we can't claim victory yet [...] We know there will be more contact indoors in October."
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
