Quebec Released Its Vaccination Plan For 5 To 11-Year-Olds
Legault says the health emergency will end once they're vaccinated.
Quebec is diving into its campaign to vaccinate children between the ages of five and 11 against COVID-19. The government announced that vaccinations for this age group will begin on Wednesday, November 24 in the province's vaccination centres.
Appointments are available through Clic Santé.
Next, the vaccination campaign will take to the school system.
Starting on November 29, elementary schools will begin facilitating vaccinations.
While some schools will host vaccination clinics, others will be able to organize transport to another vaccination site.
The announcement of Quebec's campaign for five to 11-year-olds comes after Health Canada's approved the Pfizer vaccine for the age group. The government says there should be at least eight weeks between doses.
In a statement, the premier's office and the Ministry of Health and Social Services said vaccinating the estimated 650,000 Quebec children between the ages of 5 and 11 will further reduce the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
Premier Legault also previously stated that Quebec will end its health emergency, which has been in place since March 2020, once the age group had been largely vaccinated.
He said in October that that would be sometime at the beginning of 2022.
On Tuesday, Legault sought to reassure hesitant parents.
"It's normal to ask questions, to want to protect our children," he said. "but if the vaccination of our children comes much later than that of adolescents and adults, it's because scientists have taken the time to study the issue."