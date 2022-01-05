Quebec Reported More Than 14,000 New COVID-19 Cases & The Most Deaths Since January 2021
And 158 more hospitalizations.
Quebec has released grim new figures in its battle against COVID-19. With 39 recorded deaths on January 4, 2022, the province tallied its highest single-day death count since January 29, 2021.
The latest numbers bring Quebec to a staggering 11,820 total deaths since the pandemic began.
#COVID19 - En date du 4 janvier, voici la situation au Qu\u00e9bec: http://bit.ly/3u2lZJO\u00a0pic.twitter.com/8dDBRr3Ij1— Sant\u00e9 Qu\u00e9bec (@Sant\u00e9 Qu\u00e9bec) 1641398874
To put the deaths during this wave into perspective, daily COVID-19 deaths in Quebec had been in the single digits, and frequently zero, for over seven months straight — from May 18 until December 25, when 12 were reported.
The numbers illustrate how rapidly the situation has deteriorated in Quebec. In less than one month, the province has repeatedly broken daily COVID-19 case records and imposed a flurry of new health rules to combat the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant.
Quebec has even reimposed a nightly curfew, a measure that's been met with heavy criticism.
In addition to the 39 recorded deaths due to COVID-19 on January 4, the province had 14,486 new cases, for a total of 680,308 since the pandemic began.
Hospitals saw a net increase of 158 more COVID-19 patients, for a total of 1,750 active cases. There were six more people in intensive care, for an active total of 191.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.