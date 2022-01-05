Quebec Students In These 233 Programs Are Eligible For $9K To $20K Scholarships
Are you eligible for the province's new Perspective Québec Scholarship Program? Check out the full list. 🤑
In November, as part of an economic investment package, the provincial government announced a new Quebec scholarship program that would put $9,000 to $20,000 in the pockets of students in certain fields, beginning in the fall of 2022. All eligible school programs have now officially been announced — and there are 233 across the province.
According to the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity, the Perspective Québec Scholarship Program "aims to increase the number of qualified people in government-prioritized occupations with labour shortages in essential public services and in areas strategic to the economy."
Aujourd\u2019hui, nous annon\u00e7ons un programme incitatif de bourses pour des formations dans des domaines cibl\u00e9s\n\n#MAJ2021 #financesqc #polqc #assnatpic.twitter.com/Jq01NTOdNO— Eric Girard (@Eric Girard) 1637887933
Programs
The government has identified six in-demand job sectors. They are targeting areas of study in these fields in order to "attract workers" to them. The sectors are:
- health and social services
- education
- early childhood education and care
- engineering
- information technology
- construction
Within these sectors, the government breaks down which post-secondary programs make students eligible for the new scholarship. A detailed list shows that there are 233 programs in total.
Of the 233 programs, there are 24 technical college programs, such as special education, architecture, engineering, nursing and more.
As for university programs, they are offered in most of the province's higher education institutions, including McGill, Concordia, Bishop's, Université de Montréal and the various campuses of the Université du Québec (UQAM, UQAC, UQTR, etc.).
Most of them are at the bachelor's degree level, but there are also some at the graduate level programs.
To be sure, check the list to see if your program is on it.
Scholarships
Eligible students will be awarded a lump sum after each successful semester.
At the college level, students get $1,500 per semester, for a total of $9,000 after a three-year program.
At university, you can receive $2,500 per semester, for a total of $15,000 upon completion of a three-year program or $20,000 upon completion of a four-year program.
Who is eligible for the scholarship program?
Students registered in one of the programs listed as of fall 2022 are eligible.
However, it's important to note that you do not need to be at the start of your program to apply.
The government specifies that all Quebec students enrolled full-time in the targeted training programs are eligible for this financial boost "whether they are at the beginning, middle or end of their studies."
Details on how to apply for the bursaries or for more information will be released at a later date, the ministry said.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
