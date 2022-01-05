Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Money
quebec jobs

Quebec Students In These 233 Programs Are Eligible For $9K To $20K Scholarships

Are you eligible for the province's new Perspective Québec Scholarship Program? Check out the full list. 🤑

Quebec Students In These 233 Programs Are Eligible For $9K To $20K Scholarships
@concordiauniversity | Instagram, Amélie Philibert - Université de Montréal | Flickr

In November, as part of an economic investment package, the provincial government announced a new Quebec scholarship program that would put $9,000 to $20,000 in the pockets of students in certain fields, beginning in the fall of 2022. All eligible school programs have now officially been announced — and there are 233 across the province.

According to the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity, the Perspective Québec Scholarship Program "aims to increase the number of qualified people in government-prioritized occupations with labour shortages in essential public services and in areas strategic to the economy."

Programs

The government has identified six in-demand job sectors. They are targeting areas of study in these fields in order to "attract workers" to them. The sectors are:

  • health and social services
  • education
  • early childhood education and care
  • engineering
  • information technology
  • construction

Within these sectors, the government breaks down which post-secondary programs make students eligible for the new scholarship. A detailed list shows that there are 233 programs in total.

Of the 233 programs, there are 24 technical college programs, such as special education, architecture, engineering, nursing and more.

As for university programs, they are offered in most of the province's higher education institutions, including McGill, Concordia, Bishop's, Université de Montréal and the various campuses of the Université du Québec (UQAM, UQAC, UQTR, etc.).

Most of them are at the bachelor's degree level, but there are also some at the graduate level programs.

To be sure, check the list to see if your program is on it.

Scholarships

Eligible students will be awarded a lump sum after each successful semester.

At the college level, students get $1,500 per semester, for a total of $9,000 after a three-year program.

At university, you can receive $2,500 per semester, for a total of $15,000 upon completion of a three-year program or $20,000 upon completion of a four-year program.

Who is eligible for the scholarship program?

Students registered in one of the programs listed as of fall 2022 are eligible.

However, it's important to note that you do not need to be at the start of your program to apply.

The government specifies that all Quebec students enrolled full-time in the targeted training programs are eligible for this financial boost "whether they are at the beginning, middle or end of their studies."

Details on how to apply for the bursaries or for more information will be released at a later date, the ministry said.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service Has Jobs For Quebec Students In Multiple Fields

Pay for undergrad students starts at $17.12/hour.

Ggw1962 | Dreamstime

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is recruiting to fill student jobs in Quebec with an aim to "identify and develop potential full-time employees," according to an online posting.

The positions are designed for students in science and technology. CSIS says it's specifically looking to hire students studying computer science, computer and electrical engineering, engineering in technical areas, network security, information technology, or telecommunications, among other unspecified fields.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Government Of Canada Jobs In Quebec That Pay $50k+ & You Can Apply To Today

There are some interesting (and well-paying) federal government jobs in the province.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime

Everyone knows that looking for steady, stable employment in Quebec can sometimes be a bit of a headache. Between all the restaurant jobs, tech jobs, and the thousands of students all looking for the perfect gig, a solution can be found — government jobs.

That's right, Canadian government jobs can provide some of the most stable and rewarding employment in today's job market. And luckily, most of them will pay you a pretty decent salary, too.

Keep Reading Show less

SSENSE Is Still Hiring To Fill 2,000 Seasonal Warehouse Jobs & You Can Make Up To $21/Hour

You don't need warehouse experience.

@ssensemontreal | Instagram, @ssensemontreal | Instagram

The holidays can be a beautiful time but they can also be an expensive time. If you're looking for a job in Montreal, SSENSE is still hiring in order to fill 2,000 seasonal warehouse clerk roles for upcoming peak periods — and almost no experience is required.

"Since the beginning of this season, SSENSE has aimed to hire as many as 2,000 seasonal Warehouse Clerks and that hiring process remains in progress," SSENSE communications specialist Mikayla Di Grappa told MTL Blog on December 23.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Quebec Job Listings That Promise $100,000+ Salaries

Most only ask for a bachelor's degree (plus an arm, leg and your firstborn).

ÉMILE SÉGUIN 🇨🇦 | Unsplash

New year, new ambitions, new income goals. If you're one of the millions worldwide thinking about quitting your job in search of greener ($$$) pastures and better working conditions, consider this list of seven Quebec jobs a starting point — a source of inspiration in the gruelling job search journey ahead.

Each of these listings promises a salary of $100,000 or more on the Government of Canada's job search site. Most also only require bachelor's degrees.

Keep Reading Show less