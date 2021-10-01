Quebec Will Get Warmer Weather Than Normal All October Long, According To A New Forecast
Fall foliage is on its way, but running late! 🍂
The Weather Network just dropped a new October weather forecast for Quebec and "warmer than normal temperatures are expected to dominate" all month long, according to meteorologist Doug Gillham.
"October is looking suspiciously like September," Gillham said, which — if you've been paying attention — has been nice and mild.
Of course, there will be some chilly days sprinkled in, Gillham said, but he also predicts "extended stretches of mild and dry weather" that are perfect for enjoying the fall foliage.
Speaking of fall foliage, it's on its way. Gillham said it's running later than normal this year because September was so warm.
"Fewer than our typical number of fall storms are expected, but a couple of soggy systems could still bring the final rain-fall totals to near normal for parts of the region," said Gillham.
