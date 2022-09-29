Canadian Students Can Receive Up To $6,000 In Grants — Here's What You Need To Know
Grants and loans are available for both part-time and full-time students.
The Government of Canada recently sent out a reminder to Canadian students regarding post-secondary student grants that can help pay tuition costs. With the fall semester well underway, Canada's Minister of Employment Carla Qualtrough tweeted out that there is still financial support available for students from the federal government.
"After a difficult two years for young people, we want to ensure they’re accessing all the financial help that’s available to them. For example, students can get up to $6,000 every year in grants to help pay for school," Qualtrough wrote.
As stated in the 2022 budget, the government has "extended doubling the maximum amount of Canada student grants until the end of July 2023," which makes full-time students eligible for up to $6,000 per year or up to $750 per month of enrollment.
Part-time students are also eligible for the Canada student grants program and can receive up to $3,600 per academic year. "The amount of the grant will not be more than your assessed need. For example, if you have an assessed need of $1,200, you will receive a $1,200 grant," the government stated.
The total amount you can receive depends on a few factors, including your province or territory of residence, your family income, if you have dependents, your tuition fees and living expenses and if you have a disability. The government allows you to use a federal student aid estimator to gauge how much you could be eligible for.
The feds also reminded students that you can apply through one application and that you may be eligible for more than one type of grant. Additionally, grants are not to be paid back, however, loans are upon completion of studies.
