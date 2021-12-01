A Quebec Comedian Cancelled Shows Over The Violent Arrest Of A Black Teen In Quebec City
Comedian Eddy King was supposed to put on a show for public servants in Quebec City.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Quebec comedian Eddy King has cancelled a set of shows in Quebec City on November 30 following the violent arrest of a Black teenager by local police. In a statement posted to social media, King called police actions "heinous."
"Unfortunately, given the serious incident involving the SPVQ that we all witnessed this weekend, it is impossible in my soul and conscience to give these performances knowing that these heinous acts are still not subject to sanctions at this time," King wrote.
A widely circulated video shows the forceful arrest of 18-year-old Pacifique Niyokwizera. Officers are shown beating the teenager and kicking snow in his face while he is on the ground.
The SPVQ has since suspended five officers. On November 28, Quebec Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault said an investigation into the incident was underway.
King had planned to perform for public servants and city volunteers in Quebec City.
"Like the rest of Quebec, I am still in shock from the images I saw and I don't have the heart to make people laugh in this context," he said, expressing his "discomfort" at potentially performing in front of members of the SPVQ, who are part of the city's public service.
King says that he spoke with new Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand about the incident and was pleased that Marchand "took his time to listen to me."
"I would also like to emphasize that, despite this horrible event, I still have as much love for the city of Quebec and its friendly public," said King.