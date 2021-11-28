News

Quebec Police Opened An Investigation After A Video Of A Forceful Intervention Went Viral

The mayor of Québec City reacted to the video.

Sécurité publique de la Ville de Québec | Facebook

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A video showing a forceful intervention in Quebéc City went viral on social networks over the weekend. Following the shock and outrage caused by the video, the Service de police de la Ville de Québec indicated on November 27 that an investigation is underway.

"The SPVQ has been made aware of videos circulating on social networks involving police officers who would have intervened in a manner that is of great concern to the management of the police department, on the night of November 26 to 27, 2021," police said in a press release.

In a video shared on the Instagram account @wscquebec2, a police officer can be seen holding a Black person on the ground of a snowy road and the latter saying "let me go" in French. More police officers then enter the scene, and another person can later be seen being held down in a similar forceful manner.

MTL Blog reached out to @wscquebec2 to find out who originally took the video in the hopes of getting a comment from them about what they saw. This article will be updated once a response is received.

"As soon as it was brought to our attention, the SPVQ consulted the said videos and took action to take all necessary measures. The images were, among other things, immediately transmitted to the Directorate and its professional standards unit to be analyzed," the police service's release stated.

"A full investigation is currently underway to shed light on this event. At this time, the professional standards unit is in the process of identifying the officer(s) involved. Actions will be determined as soon as the analysis of the evidence is completed," continued the SPVQ.

Bruno Marchand, the mayor of Québec City, indicated that he was "troubled by these images circulating on the web regarding a police intervention by the SPVQ" and that "light will be shed on these events."

The Sécurité publique de la Ville de Québec's post on Facebook about the intervention had received over 170 comments and 30 shares at the time of writing this article.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

