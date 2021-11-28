Quebec Police Opened An Investigation After A Video Of A Forceful Intervention Went Viral
The mayor of Québec City reacted to the video.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
A video showing a forceful intervention in Quebéc City went viral on social networks over the weekend. Following the shock and outrage caused by the video, the Service de police de la Ville de Québec indicated on November 27 that an investigation is underway.
"The SPVQ has been made aware of videos circulating on social networks involving police officers who would have intervened in a manner that is of great concern to the management of the police department, on the night of November 26 to 27, 2021," police said in a press release.
#intervention polici\u00e8re diffus\u00e9e sur les r\u00e9seaux sociaux|Enqu\u00eate exhaustive en cours suite aux images diffus\u00e9es sur les r\u00e9seaux sociaux impliquant des policiers du SPVQ| Pour plus de d\u00e9tails: https://bit.ly/3rexG16— Service de police de la Ville de Qu\u00e9bec (@Service de police de la Ville de Qu\u00e9bec) 1638064122
In a video shared on the Instagram account @wscquebec2, a police officer can be seen holding a Black person on the ground of a snowy road and the latter saying "let me go" in French. More police officers then enter the scene, and another person can later be seen being held down in a similar forceful manner.
MTL Blog reached out to @wscquebec2 to find out who originally took the video in the hopes of getting a comment from them about what they saw. This article will be updated once a response is received.
"As soon as it was brought to our attention, the SPVQ consulted the said videos and took action to take all necessary measures. The images were, among other things, immediately transmitted to the Directorate and its professional standards unit to be analyzed," the police service's release stated.
"A full investigation is currently underway to shed light on this event. At this time, the professional standards unit is in the process of identifying the officer(s) involved. Actions will be determined as soon as the analysis of the evidence is completed," continued the SPVQ.
Bonsoir tout le monde, depuis quelques heures, je vois circuler des vid\u00e9os sur les r\u00e9seaux sociaux qui me pr\u00e9occupent grandement.\n\nJe suis troubl\u00e9 par ces images qui circulent sur le web en regard d\u2019une intervention polici\u00e8re du SPVQ. \n\nLa lumi\u00e8re sera faite sur ces \u00e9v\u00e9nements.— Bruno Marchand (@Bruno Marchand) 1638064599
Bruno Marchand, the mayor of Québec City, indicated that he was "troubled by these images circulating on the web regarding a police intervention by the SPVQ" and that "light will be shed on these events."
The Sécurité publique de la Ville de Québec's post on Facebook about the intervention had received over 170 comments and 30 shares at the time of writing this article.
