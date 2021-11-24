This Mini-Chalet For Rent In Quebec Is The Perfect Place To Bring Your Boo For A WOW View
Imagine drinking hot chocolate in front of this landscape! 😍
If you're a nature lover who wants to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life for a weekend, you don't need to go big or go home. This mini-chalet for rent on Airbnb near Quebec City has everything you need for a romantic getaway with your significant other — including a breathtaking panoramic view.
The chalet, dubbed the Panörama, is located in Lac-Beauport. It can accommodate up to four guests.
In addition to a large terrasse and an outdoor fireplace, the chalet also offers direct access to trails on Mont Tourbillon so you can explore the mountain on foot, snowshoe or bike, depending on the weather. Ah, the great outdoors!
After your walk, it's time to come in and warm up by the indoor fireplace in the living room. On the same floor, there's also a fully equipped kitchenette that opens into a dining area.
On the upper floor, there are two bedrooms and a charming bathroom, all decorated to create a rustic and warm effect.
The whole property is covered in windows in order to fully benefit from the surrounding mountains, trees, light and sunset (or sunrise).
There's no TV or WIFI so this trip will truly get you off the grid to relax, but if you get desperate, there is reception so you can use your data.
The price varies depending on the dates of the reservation, but you should expect to pay a minimum of $280 per night, excluding cleaning fees and taxes, for you and one other person.
The Panörama mini-chalet
Starting at around $285/night for two people
Area: Lac-Beauport, QC
Why You Need To Go: The perfect cozy spot for a romantic getaway with breathtaking scenery!
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
- 20 Airbnb Chalets In Quebec For The Best Fall Foliage Views - MTL ... ›
- 9 Chalet Rentals In Quebec To Book For An Enchanting Glamping ... ›
- 10 Cheap Quebec Airbnb Chalets With Stunning Views To Rent ... ›