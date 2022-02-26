You Can Rent This Stunning Airbnb 1h30 From Montreal With Your Crew For Around $75/Night
Looking for the perfect getaway with your gang? This stunning chalet-style Airbnb only an hour and a half from Montreal is the ideal spot to relax and escape the hustle and bustle of city life.
Located in the heart of Saint-Adolphe-D'Howard, this Airbnb, called "Chalet A" after its shape, offers everything you'd need for a flawless weekend away with your friends, loved one, or heck, even solo.
Now, this isn't just your ordinary chalet. This Airbnb is where nature, tranquillity and design all meet. The outdoor spaces allow you to bask in what the surrounding forest has to offer and include a dining and seating area, a private hot tub, fire pit and a hammock to swing your worries away on.
The Airbnb is available for rent starting at $269 a night, excluding cleaning and service fees, and can fit up to five people. So, your stay can cost as little as $75 per person per night if you're looking for a relaxing and fun trip with your squad.
The chalet is equipped with an open concept private bedroom on the mezzanine, which offers stellar views of the forest. The second bedroom is located near the entrance and has a queen bed and a single bunk bed.
The kitchen has everything you would need to whip up some delish meals for you and the crew, and the minimalist design and feel will keep you at ease while you play chef for a few nights.
The outdoor dining area also has a BBQ grill, so you can cook while being surrounded by nature. Not too shabby, eh?
The chalet also has a calming living space, with a sofa, lounge chair, and indoor fireplace. You know what that means? S'mores! Be sure to pack some graham crackers, chocolate and marshmallows to really immerse yourself in the cottage life.
While there's no television, the Airbnb does come with Wi-Fi to keep you connected. However, the serene vibes this chalet gives off will have you wanting to disconnect the minute you arrive.
The hosts require a two-night minimum stay and allow you to check-in after 4 p.m. with a smart lock. Check-out is at 11 a.m, and unfortunately, no pets are allowed.
Left: The exterior of the chalet. Right: the living space and kitchen of the chalet.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.