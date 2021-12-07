This $350K Mini-Chalet For Sale In Quebec Hides An Interior That Belongs In A Magazine
You can probably picture a classic Quebec chalet — simple, rustic and charming in an "I built this with my bare hands" kind of way. But if you step inside, you may be surprised by a stunning interior, which is exactly the case with this four-season mini-chalet for sale near Quebec City at an asking price of $350,000.
If its rustic modern elegance doesn't win you over, those large windows looking out onto the surrounding landscape will.
The chalet consists of an open concept kitchen, a living room with its own fireplace, two bathrooms and two bedrooms. Most of the rooms are laid out on the main floor, but one of the bedrooms is on its own mezzanine level equipped with a bathroom, a clawfoot tub and storage.
It also has a solarium, where the dining room is currently set up, that overlooks the 14,341-square-foot wooded lot with two pine forests. This room has a second fireplace, making dinners and board game nights even cozier.
Located in Saint-Isidore, the property is perfectly situated if you enjoy the outdoors in both summer and winter. From the property, you can easily access hiking and snowshoeing trails, an ice rink and a lake where you'd have a dock and space for boats. There's also a river dotted with islands and rapids nearby.
Looking at the photos, it's easy to picture life in this chalet. Imagine waking up in the morning, pouring yourself a cup of coffee and staring out at the tree-filled landscape before a day of outdoor adventures. How blissful!
Price: $350,000
Address: 814-2141 rang de la Rivière, Saint-Isidore, QC
Description: This chalet in the woods of Saint-Isidore may look rustic on the outside, but the inside would impress even the most glamorous, interior design-conscious buyer.
