Quebec City Has 'Disturbing' New Statues That Look Like Demonic BDSM Smurfs (PHOTOS)
Imagine coming across these at night?
Okay, but imagine coming across these statues at night? Quebec City residents who visit the Parc de la Maison O'Neill between October and December are in for a surprise. Towering out of the bush are three unnaturally blue figures gathered around a giant golden apple.
Artist duo Cooke-Sasseville says their latest installation, titled Le Fruit Maudit, presents a "visual enigma" by distorting "various symbols that are easily identifiable by the public."
In a statement, they even suggested that, yes, those beings — which they call "disturbing and oversized characters echoing the comic book universe" — are supposed to be Smurfs.
"The narrative of this ephemeral work uses the codes of the detective story by relying on an intrigue where the improbable mixes with the uncomfortable, where the spectator becomes the witness of a curious activity," Pierre Sasseville explained.
Le Fruit Maudit will be in the Quebec City park (3160, boul. Wilfrid-Hamel O.) until mid-December.