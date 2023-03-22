The Festival d'été de Québec Lineup Just Dropped — Including Lana Del Rey & Pitbull
Lana fans 🤝 Pitbull fans.
Quebec City's eleven-day summer music festival, the Festival d'été de Québec (FEQ) just dropped its 2023 lineup and it's frankly an odd mix of artists and genres.
Weezer and Billy Talent will open the festival as the July 6 headliners. Imagine Dragons will follow on July 7. Next up are Foo Fighters, Zach Bryan, and Les Trois Accords on July 8, 9 and 10, respectively. Then it's Lil Durk headlining on July 11, followed by Illenium on July 12. Les Cowboys Fringants, Pitbull, and Lana Del Rey are the July 13, 14 and 15 headliners. And Green Day will close the festival on July 16.
Also on the lineup are Cœur de Pirate, Milk & Bone, Roxane Bruneau, Bobby Bazini, Talk, Grandson, Jessie Reyez, Stephen Sanchez, White Reaper, Cypress Hill, Tenille Townes, Souldia, Ann Wilson of Heart, Bleu Jeans Bleu, Christine and the Queens, Gorilla, Les Louanges, BBNO$, Lamb of God, Gryffin, Protest the Hero, Vance Joy, Robert Charlebois, Feist, The Smile, Koffee, Alvvays, Dumas, Streetlight Manifesto, The War on Drugs, QRBP, Patrice Michaud, Bad Religion, and Jonathan Roy, among dozens of others.
Passes are now on sale. 11-day general admission tickets cost $140. For $535, prospective attendees can get into the optimal "Silver Front Stage Zone." For $920, they can snag a "Gold Front Stage Zone" pass, which grants access to an even better viewing area, a bar and exclusive toilets.
