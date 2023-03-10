The Official Osheaga 2023 Lineup Just Dropped & You're Going To Be Broke Again
What do you think?
The entire Osheaga 2023 lineup is finally out. Among the big names on the lineup are Carly Rae Jepsen, Rema, Baby Keem, and Kim Petras.
The lineup presentation comes a day after it leaked via a buried file in the festival newsroom. Osheaga organizer evenko responded by announcing the official lineup drop would come at noon the following day. That's possibly an acceleration of the original schedule. Before the leak, organizers had promised the official drop in "mid-March."
Osheaga announced its 2023 headliners in December: Australian dance group Rüfüs Du Sol, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar. Aya Nakamura and The National later joined the roster.
These are the remaining acts are outlined in this Instagram post:
Osheaga will take place on the Espace 67 festival grounds of Parc Jean-Drapeau between Friday, August 4, and Sunday, August 6. Three-day general admission tickets are currently selling for $375.
Get a summary of the details below.
Osheaga 2023
Price:
- $375 for a three-day general admission ticket
- Tickets with additional perks ("fast-lane" entry, access to optimal viewing platforms, etc.) range in price from $710 to $1,550.
Where: Espace 67, Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC
When: Friday, August 4, to Sunday, August 6