This Quebec Music Festival Has A Floating Stage & You Can Attend In Tubes And Kayaks
Le Festif! de Baie-St-Paul is stacked with Quebecois musicians!
Le Festif! de Baie-Saint-Paul, one hour north of Quebec City, is back from July 21 to 24 with a stacked line-up of local and international acts, some of which will be performed on a floating river stage! Attendees can splash in the water, or laze on kayaks, inflatable unicorns, and inner tubes while taking in a show.
The music festival is known for its creative stages, beautiful backdrops, and focus on sustainability. This year the line-up is expanding to 90 artists across 25 stages, with notable headliners like French electronic music duo Polo & Pan, Parisian pop and nu-disco band L’Impératrice, Canadian indie rock band Death From Above 1979, Quebec rapper Loud, Canadian singer-songwriter and "trash folk" banjoist Lisa Leblanc, among others.
After two pandemic-shortened editions, Le Festif! is emphasizing gender parity and sustainability for its 13th edition. Among the eco-friendly offerings are drinking water stations, local products, and reusable glasses and bottles.
It's also introducing a circus component to celebrate the birthplace of Cirque du Soleil. The area's main street, St-Jean-Baptiste, will turn pedestrian-friendly to showcase free performances by acrobats, jugglers, and brass bands on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
While just under half of the festival acts are free, tickets are required to enjoy the full four-day party. General ticket sales open this Thursday, April 14 at noon. A local presale for residents of the area will take place on April 13 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Pavillon Jacques St-Gelais in Baie-Saint-Paul’s Musée d’Art Contemporain. Proof of residency is required.
Attendees may also want to reserve a space at a camping site nearby offers festivalgoers tents and vans at Parc du Gouffre, Maison Mère, or Le Festif's camping citoyen.
When: July 21-24
Where: Baie-St-Paul, QC
Tickets: $287.44 for the full festival, some individual shows range $28.74 to $40.24 (go on sale April 14)