covid-19 quebec

Quebec's COVID-19 Mask Rule For Public Transit Will End This Month

As of 12:01 a.m. on June 18.

Senior Editor
Person wearing a mask on an STM bus.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Another piece of Quebec's COVID-19 mask mandate will come to an end this month. As of 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, face-coverings will no longer be required on public transit.

The mask rule has persisted on transit despite the end of the requirement in other enclosed public spaces on May 14.

Masking will still be mandatory in most health care settings, nursing homes (CHSLDs) and CLSCs. Mask rules don't apply in psychiatric hospitals and clinics that exclusively offer mental health services.

Moreover, people who received a positive COVID-19 test result have to wear a mask during all interactions for the five days following their initial five-day isolation period. People living with them have to mask for that whole 10-day period too.

The government still recommends mask-wearing for seniors and people who because of a health condition may be susceptible to COVID-19.

In a statement, Health Minister Christian Dubé explained the announcement for transit followed a recommendation from public health officials.

"This is an important step, which confirms the significant improvement of the epidemiological situation in recent weeks," he said. "The decision to wear a mask, both in public places and on public transit, will remain a personal choice."

The end of mandatory face-coverings on transit is the first COVID-19 measure to end following the official end of the province's health emergency on June 1.

The government has reserved the power to enforce certain emergency measures through December 2022, however, including the $1,000 to $6,000 penalties for violating continuing public health rules.

