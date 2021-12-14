Quebec's First-Ever Cineplex Wraparound Movie Screen Is Opening Outside Montreal
You can watch movies from a 270-degree panoramic view!
Movie theatre experiences just keep on getting more and more high-tech — making each trip to the movies even cooler than the last. And it looks like Cineplex isn't slowing down anytime soon.
As of December 17, there's going to be a whole new way to watch a film at Cineplex Odeon Cinemas Brossard and VIP. The movie theatre is getting Quebec's first-ever immersive ScreenX panoramic auditorium.
Using multi-projection theatre technology, ScreenX lets viewers experience movies through a 270-degree panoramic view. Cineplex explains this wraparound movie screen as "a virtual reality-like setting with cinema quality resolution," that creates "a truly immersive experience for moviegoers."
Cineplex | Handout
On the ScreenX opening day in Brossard, viewers will have the chance to see Spider-Man: No Way Home in an all-new way. Tickets are already available on Cineplex's website and app.
In a press release, Daniel Séguin, senior vice president of national operations at Cineplex, described ScreenX as "one of the latest state-of-the-art technologies we've introduced to provide a memorable escape for movie lovers that can't be replicated at home."
So nope, it sounds like casting a Netflix movie to your living room TV simply cannot compare.
In case you're ever taking a trip across Canada, you can also visit these other ScreenX locations in the country:
- Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver
- Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum, in Calgary
- Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton
- Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg
- Cineplex Cinemas Queensway and VIP, in Toronto
- Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
- Cineplex Cinemas Yorkdale, in Toronto
- Cineplex Cinemas Ottawa
- Scotiabank Theatre Halifax
