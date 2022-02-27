Trending Topics

Cineplex

Cineplex Is Offering Movies For Only $2.99 On Saturdays & They're A Blast From The Past

Movies that'll bring you back to your childhood!

Staff Writer
Cineplex movie theatre in Quebec.
Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime

While many of us plan our trips to the movie theatre as a nighttime activity, Cineplex theatres are giving you a reason to get out early and see a movie that'll make you nostalgic for your childhood days.

Cineplex is now offering Saturday movies for only $2.99 as part of its "Family Favourites" deal.

At that price, you can treat yourself to all kinds of goodies to snack on during the film. Maybe a blue raspberry slush to remind you of the good old days?

But, you've got to be a fan of child movies to appreciate this offer.

Here's the current schedule listed on Cineplex's website:

  • Clifford the Big Red Dog on March 5
  • Tom & Jerry on March 19
  • Arctic Dogs on March 26

The film schedule is subject to change. So, make sure to check the schedule each week to see which new films are posted.

Honestly though, who wouldn't love a little blast from the past moment?

You can take yourself on a solo date, bring your bestie who you used to watch Clifford the Big Red Dog with when you were younger, or bring your younger sibling or cousin with you (in case you're too scared to admit you still love children's films).

The promotion is available at participating Cineplex theatres every Saturday morning at 11 a.m. until an undetermined date.

Prepare yourself for a wholesome, inexpensive weekend morning.

Family Favourites At Cineplex

Cost: $2.99

When: Saturday mornings at 11 a.m.

Where: At participating Cineplex theatres

Website

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

