Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Francois Legault

Quebec's Love Affair With Legault Is Outlasting COVID-19 Curfews, Taxes & More

But his approval rating has taken a big hit since May 2020.

Deputy Editor
Quebec's Love Affair With Legault Is Outlasting COVID-19 Curfews, Taxes & More
Émilie Nadeau via @françoislegault.pm | Instagram

A majority of Quebecers still approve of Premier François Legault, according to a recent Angus Reid Institute survey — despite the fact that the population has grown increasingly critical of his government's handling of the pandemic.

Legault's approval rating currently sits at 55%, the survey says. That's a big drop from his peak of 77% in May 2020 — and it's his lowest rating since his election in October 2018. But Legault's approval rating is nonetheless second-highest in Canada, behind only Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, who has 57% approval.

"Legault's personal popularity, or approval, was at stratospheric levels in the early days of the pandemic, as were those of many other premiers," Shachi Kurl, the president of Angus Reid Institute, told MTL Blog in an email.

"Doug Ford reached a halcyonic 69% approval. In B.C., John Horgan was at 71%, Blaine Higgs reached 80% at the height of the cross-country love-fest for provincial leaders."

Legault's 22% drop since then is not insignificant, but minor compared to the free-fall of Ontario Premier Doug Ford (currently down 39% from his pandemic peak) and Higgs (down 46%). Legault's ongoing popularity is perhaps most remarkable given that Quebec has arguably been hit the hardest by the pandemic — demonstrating the depth of his support.

"That two years later — after curfews, a catastrophic loss of life within long-term care homes, and now a promised 'health tax' on the unvaccinated — Legault remains above 50% approval, is a testament not only to Quebecers' perceptions of him but their buy-in for the CAQ," Kurl said.

Approval of Legault's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has dropped to 59%, also the lowest rating Angus Reid has reported for the Quebec premier. It's still in positive territory, but far from its high of 92% in April 2020. (Angus Reid notes their most recent survey was conducted before Legault announced the tax on unvaccinated Quebecers.)

Quebecers are generally happy with the province's vaccine rollout, the survey says — 81% say the government has done a good job or a very good job. But 58% say the government has done a poor job or a very poor job of "making rapid antigen tests available where they are needed."

The pandemic response may be affecting voting intentions. A different poll, by Mainstreet Research, showed support for the Coalition Avenir Québec has dropped 10% since their last survey in February 2021, and now sits at 38%. The drop is significant, but the runner-up, the Quebec Liberal Party, is still at a distant 20%.

The Angus Reid survey was conducted from January 7 to 12, 2022, with a sample of 5,002 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

An SAQ Employee Reportedly Punched A Customer After An Argument About COVID-19 Rules

Investigations are underway.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Tensions have been running high in Quebec as the province contends with the latest COVID-19 wave. And at an SAQ on Thursday, it apparently came to blows.

"At 6:00 p.m., there was a 9-1-1 call made for a conflict between a customer and an employee in a store location on Pie-IX Boulevard," said Caroline Chevrefils, a spokesperson representing the Montreal police.

Keep Reading Show less

44% Of Quebecers Are Afraid They Can't Afford Their Living Expenses This Year

According to a survey.

David Brooks | Dreamstime

If you've been worried about your finances lately, it looks like you're not the only one stressed about Quebec living expenses.

The MNP Consumer Debt Index measures Canadians’ views on their consumer debt and measures their capacity to pay their bills. During the last quarter of 2021, the index fell to the "lowest reading ever recorded since its inception in June 2017."

Keep Reading Show less

Kent Hughes Who? The Montreal Canadiens Have A New General Manager & This Is What We Know

He is the team's 18th general manager.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

After a long wait full of rumours and speculation, the Montreal Canadiens have finally named their new general manager. Welcome to the circus, Kent Hughes!

As part of the new administration with Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton and Vice President of Communications Chantal Machabée, Hughes is an outside-the-box hire for a team that desperately needs a cultural rebuild both on and off the ice.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Reported 89 New COVID-19 Deaths While Hospitalizations Topped 3,400

289 people were in intensive care.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

On Tuesday, Quebec reported more new 89 new COVID-19 deaths. The province also recorded a net increase of 36 COVID-19 hospital patients on January 17, bringing the total number of active hospitalizations to 3,417, of which 289 were in intensive care, a net increase of three.

The province also tallied 5,143 new infections. However, because PCR tests are no longer available to the general public, official case counts are unreliable.

Keep Reading Show less