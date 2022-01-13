Trending Topics

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News
covid-19 quebec

Legault Responded To Unvaxxed Tax Criticism

He also outlined next steps.

Legault Responded To Unvaxxed Tax Criticism
François Legault | Facebook, Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

At a press conference on Thursday, Quebec Premier François Legault outlined the next steps his government would take for the "health contribution" tax on unvaccinated people and clarified his own position on the issue.

"The intention isn't to hurt people who are going through a hard time," explained the premier. "I'm talking about the homeless, people who have illnesses that exempt them from being vaccinated, even people who have certain mental health issues [...] what we envision is to say to people who choose not to get vaccinated that there's a price to pay."

News of Quebec's intention to levy a "significant" tax on the roughly 10% of people who are still unvaccinated was met with much criticism.

Some, including Québec Solidaire leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, suggested that such a fine would unfairly punish members of vulnerable populations who may not have been able to receive a vaccine dose.

The premier has justified the tax by pointing out what he called the disproportionate "impact" the unvaccinated have "on society and health networks."

"It's also an initiative aiming to protect them because [...] we see that some people are now choosing to get vaccinated ahead of there being this health contribution," he explained.

There will be a debate on it in the National Assembly, however, with all opposition parties having the opportunity to vote on the issue, the premier promised.

Quebec reported 8,793 new COVID-19 cases on January 13. Hospitalizations increased by a net 117 patients for a total of 2,994, including 272 in intensive care, a net increase of nine. The province also officially introduced a "level five" protocol for hospital capacity, with a total of 3,493 hospital beds dedicated to patients with COVID-19.

From Your Site Articles

You'll Soon Need Quebec's Vaccine Passport To Shop In Many Larger Stores

Excluding food stores and pharmacies.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Premier François Legault announced at a Thursday press conference that Quebec's vaccine passport system will soon apply to big stores, excluding pharmacies and food stores.

Quebecers will soon need to prove they've received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to get into stores that cover an area at least 1,500 m² in size, such as Canadian Tire.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec's Curfew Will Officially Be Lifted On Monday

No more scrambling to get home!

Easyshutter | Dreamstime, François Legault | Facebook

Premier François Legault has officially confirmed that Quebec's province-wide curfew will be lifted on Monday — which means no more scrambling to get home on time while risking fines.

At a press conference on Thursday, Legault said, "The reason we did this was to stop the exponential growth of the number of infections and then the number of hospitalizations. So given that we seem to have reached a peak, that permits us to remove the curfew."

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec's Frustrating Rapid Test Shortage Could End Soon With 70 Million In The Pipeline

It may be easier to get your hands on a COVID-19 test kit in the next few months.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime

If finding a rapid test in Quebec has felt like unsuccessfully digging for gold lately, it may soon be easier to get your hands on a (figuratively) shimmering swab kit. On Thursday, Quebec's Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) announced that it had partnered with a private company to supply the province with 70 million COVID-19 rapid tests over the next few months.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the province has reached an agreement with MedSup Medical, a Quebec-based manufacturer, distributor and importer of medical equipment. However, it says "the execution of the contract is conditional on obtaining Health Canada approvals."

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Schools Are Officially Reopening Next Week

From elementary schools to universities, back-to-school is happening, according to Legault.

Émilie Nadeau via @francoislegault.pm | Instagram

To be fair, if you're a student in Quebec, this might be bad news but it's definitely good news for over-stressed parents. According to Premier François Legault, the province's back-to-school plan is moving forward as planned on Monday, January 17.

In a Facebook post, Legault said that "it's very important for children to go back to school, to learn, to get back with their friends, to regain a semblance of normality." All students, from elementary school to university, will have to enjoy their last weekend of freedom before heading back to class.

Keep Reading Show less