Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
covid-19 quebec

1 In 4 Quebecers Are Okay With Throwing The Unvaccinated In Jail, A New Survey Suggests

More than half of Canadians wouldn't even care if they DIED because of COVID-19, the Maru Group survey found.

Editorial Fellow
1 In 4 Quebecers Are Okay With Throwing The Unvaccinated In Jail, A New Survey Suggests
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

According to a new study conducted by Maru Public Opinion, 27% of Quebecers would approve of forcing the unvaccinated to "serve up to five days as part of a jail sentence for endangering others/overwhelming health care system," which is in line with the national average.

More than half of Quebecers (55%) surveyed wouldn't even feel bad for unvaccinated people who end up really sick — or dying — from COVID-19, also in line with the Canadian average. Currently, 12% of Quebecers surveyed admit to refusing the vaccine.

Maru contacted 1,506 Canadians — including 387 Quebecers — between January 14 and 15 for this survey. They note that "for comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20."

The reasons cited in the study for avoiding the vaccine were varied, ranging from the understandable to the ludicrous. Civil liberty was a concern for many: 45% of unvaccinated Canadians claimed they are defending their right to make their own choices, and 22% say they just don't like the government telling them what to do.

Fear seems to be another strong motivator: 42% of unvaccinated Canadians claimed to be waiting for more data about the vaccine's safety, and 28% said they're anxious or scared of the effects the vaccine may have.

32% of unvaccinated Canadians, meanwhile, simply said that their immune system could beat the virus if they got it, so they don't need a vaccine.

Misinformation and conspiracy theories have also contributed to anti-vax sentiments. 21% said they're concerned that the vaccine will affect their genetic structure. 9% still think that COVID-19 is a hoax, while 7% believe the vaccine is just a ploy to keep drug companies rich and 4% think it's a global conspiracy to control those who get it. 3% think the vaccine will give them COVID-19.

Finally, only 1% of unvaccinated Canadians claimed it was against their religion to get the vaccine.

On the other end of the spectrum, 67% of Quebecers think that the vaccine should be mandatory, which is just above the national average of 66%. 78% of people in Quebec support the provincial government's decision to require a vaccine passport to enter the SAQ, the SQDC and large stores. And amid the controversy, 66% of Quebecers support an anti-vax tax.

The strain on our health care system remains a concern for Quebecers. 60% of respondents think the unvaccinated should pay out of pocket for any medical assistance they need due to COVID-19, and 35% believe the unvaccinated shouldn't be treated in public health care facilities at all.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Montreal Sushi Lovers Were Ranked 11th 'Most Sushi-Crazed' In The World

Vancouver ranked first place.

@jeanniesfood | Instagram

Walking around the city, it feels as though you can find a sushi place on every corner. Why, you may ask? Let's face it, there are tons of Montreal sushi lovers out there.

And turns out, according to a new ranking from Chef's Pencil, we're even one of the "the most sushi-crazed cities in the world (outside of Japan)." We ranked #11 globally on the list, and #2 in North America.

Keep Reading Show less

The Canada Revenue Agency Will 'Review' The Benefits Of Around 200,000 Canadians This Year

Here's what you need to know.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime, Osa855 | Dreamstime

Make sure to watch your mailbox and your e-mail inbox in the coming months, because you may get a letter stating that your benefits are being reviewed by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) this year. But don't worry, you won't be the only one.

The government agency released a notice saying that up to 200,000 Canadians will be contacted about their eligibility for different benefits and credits to ensure that they're receiving the proper amounts this year.

Keep Reading Show less

Dubé Questioned The Conscience Of Montreal Restaurant Owners Opening Against The Rules

The health minister invoked Quebec's overburdened hospitals and the ongoing efforts of healthcare workers.

Christian Dubé | Facebook

At a press conference on Tuesday, Health Minister Christian Dubé offered his thoughts on a growing movement of Montreal restaurant owners who say they will reopen on January 30 no matter what the health regulations are. The health minister said he sympathizes with their frustrations, but said they might "lack conscience."

"We need to be careful to not give more reasons to encourage these individuals to not respect the rules," said Dubé.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec's Love Affair With Legault Is Outlasting COVID-19 Curfews, Taxes & More

But his approval rating has taken a big hit since May 2020.

Émilie Nadeau via @françoislegault.pm | Instagram

A majority of Quebecers still approve of Premier François Legault, according to a recent Angus Reid Institute survey — despite the fact that the population has grown increasingly critical of his government's handling of the pandemic.

Legault's approval rating currently sits at 55%, the survey says. That's a big drop from his peak of 77% in May 2020 — and it's his lowest rating since his election in October 2018. But Legault's approval rating is nonetheless second-highest in Canada, behind only Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, who has 57% approval.

Keep Reading Show less