Queen Elizabeth II Has Reportedly Tested Positive For COVID-19
Various sources say the Queen is receiving "medical attention."
It's a tough day for the Royal Family. According to various sources, including National Post and The Washington Post, Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.
Sources cite a news release from Buckingham Palace which reportedly states “The Queen has today tested positive for COVID. Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”
The release allegedly says that the Queen "will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines,” the Palace said."
The 95-year-old British monarch is reportedly fully vaccinated.
CTV said that both Prince Charles and the Queen's daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have also recently contracted the virus.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared his good wishes for Queen Elizabeth II, saying that he wishes her "a fast and full recovery from COVID-19."
My thoughts, and the thoughts of millions of Canadians, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II today. We\u2019re wishing her a fast and full recovery from COVID-19.— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1645378462
Many other political leaders have taken to social media to share messages for the Queen, including the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, saying "I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health."
Hannah Furness, Arts and Royal correspondent at the Daily Telegraph tweeted about the Queen signing off on a message to the Team GB Men’s and Women’s Curling teams after receiving silver and gold medals respectively at the Beijing 2022 Olympics Games, saying that the public is seeing it "as a reassuring sign for her health."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.