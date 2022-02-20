Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Queen Elizabeth II Has Reportedly Tested Positive For COVID-19

Various sources say the Queen is receiving "medical attention."

Staff Writer
Queen Elizabeth II Has Reportedly Tested Positive For COVID-19
The Royal Family

It's a tough day for the Royal Family. According to various sources, including National Post and The Washington Post, Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Sources cite a news release from Buckingham Palace which reportedly states “The Queen has today tested positive for COVID. Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”

The release allegedly says that the Queen "will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines,” the Palace said."

The 95-year-old British monarch is reportedly fully vaccinated.

CTV said that both Prince Charles and the Queen's daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have also recently contracted the virus.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared his good wishes for Queen Elizabeth II, saying that he wishes her "a fast and full recovery from COVID-19."

Many other political leaders have taken to social media to share messages for the Queen, including the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, saying "I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health."

Hannah Furness, Arts and Royal correspondent at the Daily Telegraph tweeted about the Queen signing off on a message to the Team GB Men’s and Women’s Curling teams after receiving silver and gold medals respectively at the Beijing 2022 Olympics Games, saying that the public is seeing it "as a reassuring sign for her health."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
MTL Blog Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Trudeau Has Invoked The Emergencies Act — What It Means & Quebec Politicians' Reactions

The government is cracking down on what Trudeau called "illegal blockades" and occupations.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked Canada's Emergencies Act in response to trucker convoys and other protests against COVID-19 measures.

At a press conference on February 14, the prime minister said the protests have consisted of "illegal blockades" and seen participants "occupying streets," "harassing people" and "breaking the law."

Keep ReadingShow less

Arrest Convoy Protesters Who Won't Leave, Say A Majority Of Quebecers In A Survey

An Angus Reid survey found most Canadians polled oppose the protesters' approach, but most also think Trudeau has made things worse.

Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime

In the third week of the Ottawa trucker convoy protest, the movement is getting negative reviews from Canadians at large, a survey from the Angus Reid Institute shows.

69% of the 1,622 Canadians who responded to the online survey said they oppose protesters' "approach and behaviour." 64% opposed their "demand to end all pandemic restrictions," even as several provinces move to speed up the gradual return to "more normal lives."

Keep ReadingShow less
justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

He said he's going to keep working remotely.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning. In an announcement posted to Twitter, the prime minister said he's "feeling fine" and working remotely.

Trudeau has been in isolation since January 27 following an exposure to COVID-19. The Canadian Press reported that one of his children had tested positive. The prime minister said at the time that he had received a negative rapid test result.

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19 canada

The CRSB Still Exists & Eligible Canadians Can Get $500/Week If They Get COVID-19

You can get up to six weeks of support.💰

Helena Hanson | Narcity

If you get sick with or have to isolate due to COVID-19, the Government of Canada has a benefit to help you out.

The Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB) has been around since 2020, but you may not know that you can still apply for it.

Keep ReadingShow less