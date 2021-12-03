Most Canadians Want To Dump The Monarchy & Quebec Wants The Break-Up Most (Surprise!)

We use cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. Learn More
Sixty-six percent of respondents, however, said they either strongly or moderately oppose recognizing Elizabeth's son, Prince Charles, as king.
Indeed, Canadians don't seem too optimistic about the future of the monarchy.
While most seem somewhat attached to Elizabeth, overall, survey respondents were in favour of phasing out the monarchy at some point.
Seventy-two percent of respondents said the monarchy was not relevant or becoming less relevant to them, personally. The Angus Reid Institue says a majority of Canadians, 52%, said they don't want Canada to be a constitutional monarchy "for generations to come."
That's compared to just 25% of people who responded positively to the idea of a long-lasting monarchy. An almost equal number of people, 23%, were "not sure."
The survey, which reached 1,898 Canadians between November 26 and 29, showed differing attitudes toward the monarchy across the country, however.
Unsurprisingly, Quebec expressed what the Angus Reid Institute calls the "highest level of opposition" to continued monarchy: 72%.
Manitobans were more favourable, with 38% saying they wanted future generations to live under a king or queen. But that's equal to the number of people in the province who said they wanted to ditch the institution.
"These data reflect a significant decline in support for the system as Canadians grow increasingly weary of their relationship with the crown," the institute wrote on its website.
"Indeed, a little over five years ago, the number saying the country should remain a constitutional monarchy for generations to come stood at over 40 percent."
If you haven't noticed already, finding new places to travel is a passion of mine. I'm always scouring Instagram for pictures of gorgeous places I can fantasize about traveling to. What makes it even better is finding cheap places to travel to. This makes those fantasies that much closer to coming true.
I recently stumbled upon an article about the world's best islands and they were honestly breathtaking! Of course, they weren't cheap though. So I decided to do some research on the cheapest islands and it turns out the Caribbean has a whole lot of cheap and gorgeous islands. Take a look below and try to tell me this doesn't ignite your wanderlust!
Everyone knows that Mexico is a hot spot for tourists and there's so many reasons why this is true. One of the main ones is that it's cheap. Cozumel, along with Playa Del Carmen and Cancun, are ranked the cheapest Caribbean island to travel to right now.
With crystal blue waters, snorkeling tours, and safety for tourists, what's not to love? Enjoy those white sandy beaches and spend your vacation relaxing to the max!
The Dominican Republic is a popular Caribbean destination. They have gorgeous blue water, swaying palm trees, beach resorts for lounging, and amazing water activities to take part in. You can try ziplining, catamaran cruises, or cave swimming! The possibilities are endless and you're bound to have an amazing time on this stunning island.
Haven't we all dreamed about a vacation to Cuba? Well, now it's possible! Varadero is actually one of the cheapest islands you can travel to aside from the hotel costs. On most Caribbean islands there are affordable hostels available but Varadero doesn't seem to have any available.. sorry friends. There are many ways to find affordable accommodations though so don't give up hope!
This island has so many amazing things to offer it's totally worth it. Take a sunset jeep tour along the beach, lay in the white sand and get your tan on, or explore the town by scooter!
There's some gorgeous things to see on this Caribbean island. Visit the Damajaqua Waterfall to swim under some crystal blue falls, take a cable car to the top of Mount Isabel de Torres, or lounge in the soft, sandy beaches all day long! You won't be disappointed with a vacation to this gorgeous island.
Negril, Jamaica is a dream island destination. As most of us know, Jamaica is home to the most chill, friendly people in the world and it's also drop dead gorgeous. There's some amazing things to see like the Mayfield Falls hidden deep in the Negril forest, Long Bay Beach, and various cliffs to jump into the crystal blue waters!
Cheapest Meal: $5.00
Cheapest 3-Star Hotel: $83/night
Cheapest Beer: $3.15
St. Lucia is definitely a well-kept secret of the Caribbean islands. If you haven't had the pleasure of making it to this one yet, you really should try. If you can, you should try to find one of these infinity pools with a gorgeous view of Jade Mountain which towers over this island. There's some amazing shops in town, visit the world's only drive through volcano Sulphur Springs in Soufriere, or visit the gorgeous Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Castries!
Aruba really is a Caribbean paradise. With sugary, white beaches and crystal blue waters they have some of the best beaches you'll find. Visit the Arikok National Park to explore some protected areas of the island! Their motto is 'one happy island' which is so true, the locals on this island are all smiles all the time and you'll never feel unsafe here. You have to visit Renaissance Island to see the amazing wild flamingos roaming around!
Another Jamaican gem, Montego Bay is a well-known Caribbean destination. Visit their best beaches, Doctor's Cave Beach and Walter Feltcher Beach for some gorgeous sand and water. It's a major cruise ship port, so if you're thinking about a cruise vacation find one that stops here! Try snorkeling in the coral reefs in the protected waters of Montego Bay Marine Park.
This Caribbean island is jam packed with amazing things to see and do. Visit the Flower Forest Botanical Gardens, go caving in Harrison's cave and the Animal Flower cave. Enjoy the gorgeous beaches of Miami Beach and Bottom Bay!
Curacao is known for their gorgeous Caribbean beaches, and they really won't disappoint. It is a Dutch Caribbean island and has so many amazing coral reefs and marine life to explore. Some of the best ones you have to check out are Playa Cas Abu Beach, ABC Islands, Baya Beach and Seaquarium Beach. Visit the capital, Willamsted to view the pastel-coloured buildings and the floating Queen Emma Bridge!
Cheapest Meal: $12.50
Cheapest 3-Star Hotel: $125.50/night
Cheapest Beer: $2.00
San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, lies on the Atlantic Coast of the island. The main beach strip, Isla Verde is known for it's resorts and nightclubs, which makes it a popular destination for younger travellers. The city itself has some amazing sites such as the cobblestoned streets of Old San Juan, with it's colourful colonial buildings and the massive fortresses overlooking the oceans. You won't be disappointed with this island destination!
Cheapest Meal: $9.60
Cheapest 3-Star Hotel: $119.25
Cheapest Beer: $1.92
Trinidad and Tobago is a dual-island Caribbean nation. The prices above are based from Trinidad but they are similar for Tobago. Both islands have so much to offer tourists. They have distinct Creole descendants, which is why they are known for their amazing foods. These islands are also home to some unique bird species, you can view them at bird sanctuaries such as Asa Wright Nature Centre or the Tobago Main Ridge Forest Reserve, which shelters hummingbirds!
Grenada a Caribbean nation comprised of it's main island called Grenada, and the several smaller islands surrounding it. The main island of Grenada is hilly and is home to many nutmeg plantations. Visit the main island's most beautiful beach, Grand Anse Beach or take boats out to visit the 6 surrounding islands!