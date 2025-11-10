Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

What's open and closed for Remembrance Day 2025 in Montreal

Most major banks will be closed on Tuesday.

Remembrance Day in downtown Montreal.

While Remembrance Day is not a statutory holiday in Quebec, it is a federal holiday for public service employees and federally regulated workplaces.

44Photography| Dreamstime
Contributor

Remembrance Day is coming up, and if you are planning your day on Tuesday, November 11 in Montreal, it helps to know what will be open, closed, or operating on a different schedule.

The day is observed across Canada to honour the sacrifices of veterans who served in wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping missions. Many people choose to wear a poppy throughout early November, and most workplaces, schools, and businesses pause at 11 a.m. for a moment of silence.

While Remembrance Day is not a statutory holiday in Quebec, it is a federal holiday for public service employees and federally regulated workplaces. This means most private businesses in Montreal stay open, but some services will be closed or operating with modified hours.

Here is a look at what to expect in Montreal for Remembrance Day 2025.

Grocery stores and shopping

Most grocery stores, pharmacies, shopping centres, and retail shops will be open on Tuesday and are expected to follow regular business hours. Since hours can vary by location, checking your local store's schedule before heading out is still a good idea.

Liquor and cannabis stores

SAQ: Most SAQ branches will be open on November 11, although some locations may open later in the day. You can confirm hours for your store on the SAQ website.

SQDC: Most cannabis stores will remain open for their usual hours. It is best to check your local store online before visiting.

Banks, mail, and government services

Banks: Most major banks will be closed on Tuesday for the federal holiday.

Canada Post: No regular mail delivery or pickup will take place. Privately operated post offices inside other businesses will follow the hours of their host location.

Service Canada: Service Canada centres, passport services, CRA phone lines, and other federal services will also be closed.

Public transit

Due to the ongoing maintenance workers' strike, STM buses and metros will run on a reduced schedule. Riders should still plan for a short pause around 11 a.m. on some routes as employees observe the moment of silence.

City of Montreal services

Municipal offices: Closed
Libraries: Most municipal libraries will be open but may operate on reduced hours
Eco-centres: Open
Arenas and recreation centres: Most remain open, but hours may vary

It is best to check the City's website or your local borough page for specific operating hours.

Ceremonies and where to attend around Montreal

If you plan to mark the occasion in person, Montreal's main Remembrance Day ceremony takes place at Place du Canada in the downtown core. The gathering, which begins at 10:30 a.m., typically includes veterans, serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces, elected officials, cadets, and members of the public. A wreath-laying ceremony is held, followed by the traditional moment of silence at 11 a.m.

Smaller community observances are also held across the island, often organized by local branches of the Royal Canadian Legion and municipal boroughs.

  Montreal Staff
  Montreal Staff
    MTL Blog's Montreal Staff cover everything Montrealers need to know about their city, from local news and traffic updates to new events and restaurant openings.

