SAQ & SQDC Unions Want Protection From A Hypothetical Unvaccinated, Drug-Starved Horde

The unions cite "security and staffing issues."

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

As SAQ and SQDC employees brace themselves for the vaccine passport rule taking effect on January 18, their unions are raising concerns about "security and staffing issues."

"For us, given that this new measure may cause frustration or even lead to aggressive behaviour among some customers, we must ensure that operations take place in a calm manner and to do this, we ask that there be security guards in all branches as of January 18," Lisa Courtemanche, president of the SEMB-SAQ-CSN, said in a statement.

"We hope that the employer will also be able to provide the tools necessary for the validation of vaccine passports while adding the personnel required to ensure the application of this new measure," she added.

While both unions say their members welcome the extension of the vaccine passport measure to their stores, the SQDC union also says a lack of security staff could lead to crowds.

"Although there are already security guards at the entrance to branches, this does not prevent the risk of overflow in the days following the entry into force of the measure, hence the importance of have a sufficient number of staff and the necessary equipment to ensure the smooth and safe implementation of this new measure," Steve Bédard, president of the SEE-SQDC-CSN, said.

On January 6, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that the vaccine passport would be required to access the provincial liquor and cannabis stores. The government previously deemed both to be essential services.

The minister warned that even more businesses will require the passport in the coming months.

1st-Dose Appointments Increased 300% After Quebec's SAQ & SQDC Vaxx Passport Announcement

Health Minister Christian Dubé tweeted about the spike in COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Derek Robbins | Dreamstime, Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Appointments to get the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Quebec are spiking, according to a tweet from Health Minister Christian Dubé, following the announcement that the province's liquor and cannabis stores will start requiring vaccination passports.

"In just a few days, the appointments for the 1st dose went from 1.5K per day to over 6K yesterday," Dubé tweeted on Friday. "Thank you to everyone who decided to get vaccinated. It is not too late to receive your 1st dose. Protect yourself."

Quebec COVID-19 Hospitalizations Are The Highest They've Been During The Pandemic

See the latest numbers.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

According to the latest COVID-19 report in Quebec, there were officially over 2,000 people in hospital due to the virus as of January 6.

With 180 additional hospitalizations, the province tallied a total of 2,133 people in hospital. 22 more people were sent to intensive care, for a total of 229. In addition, 27 people were pronounced dead.

Quebec Is Going To Ask You To Self-Report COVID-19 Test Results

Since not everyone can get a PCR test anymore.

MTL Blog

As the fifth COVID-19 wave pummels Quebec, the province has decided to limit PCR tests to just a few priority groups. High demand for tests amid skyrocketing numbers of infections, officials said, was overwhelming testing sites. As a result, the general population has to rely on those rapid at-home tests available at pharmacies.

Now, the province is building a platform for Quebecers to self-report their results.

Quebec's Vaccine Passport Will Soon Be Mandatory For Even More Businesses

The health minister also said eventually passports won't work without a third dose.

Kaedeenari | Dreamstime

Quebec's vaccine passport will be mandatory for more businesses in the near future. With the province reeling under the Omicron wave, Health Minister Christian Dubé made it clear at a press conference on Thursday that the vaccination passport will soon become mandatory for more unspecified "non-essential" commercial businesses.

"The vaccination passport will be mandatory as of January 18 to access the SAQ and the SQDC. Moreover, the vaccination passport will be extended to non-essential commerces in the coming weeks," said Dubé.

