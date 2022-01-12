Trending Topics

SAQ & SQDC Customers Will Soon Need Vaccinations To Enter – But Staff Won't

SAQ employees will need to show proof of vaccination if they want to make in-store purchases though.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime, Société québécoise du cannabis | Facebook

As of January 18, entry to the provincial liquor and cannabis stores, the SAQ and the SQDC, will require vaccine passports.

Health Minister Christian Dubé announced this news during a recent press conference, saying "I hope this will be an additional incentive for some to go get their first dose."

But, the same rules will not apply to either store's staff members.

SAQ spokesperson Linda Bouchard told MTL Blog that "As is the case for all other establishments that must apply for the vaccination passport (cultural and sports establishments as well as bars and restaurants), vaccination is not mandatory for employees in the course of their work."

Although, SAQ employees will be required to show proof of vaccination if they wish to purchase items in the stores, even if these purchases are made while they are already in the branch for work.

As for the rules for SQDC employees, communications advisor Fabrice Giguère explained to MTL Blog that "As per the sanitary measures actually in effect, our employees are not obligated to be vaccinated. At the moment there is no mandatory vaccination in Québec. Therefore, the vaccination status of our employees is the same as everywhere else."

Unvaccinated Quebecers will still be able to order alcohol and cannabis from Quebec's liquor and cannabis stores and get it delivered right to their doorstep.

Plus, this means one can avoid the long lines, going outside in the cold weather and being surrounded by crowds of people.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

