Revenu Québec Published A List Of Major Changes Affecting 2021 Taxes
The changes affect some tax credits.
This year, like every year, you probably owe the government money. But the sum you pay might be a little different. Revenu Québec has shared a list of major changes affecting the 2021 tax year.
The changes mean that some households could end up with more money in their pockets.
A change to the Child Care Expense Tax Credit, for example, increases limits on some eligible expenses. Revenu Québec gives the example of the maximum eligible expense for a "child with a severe and prolonged impairment in mental or physical functions," which is increasing from $13,445 to $14,230.
The Infertility Treatment Tax Credit, meanwhile, was amended to expand eligibility conditions for expenses paid after November 14, 2021, related to in vitro fertilization and artificial insemination.
There's also a tax deduction for otherwise uncovered travel expenses for people living in some remote areas.
Other changes to credits cover specific situations having to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.
C'est bient\u00f4t la p\u00e9riode des #imp\u00f4ts! Voici les principaux changements pour l'ann\u00e9e d'imposition 2021: https://www.revenuquebec.ca/fr/citoyens/declaration-de-revenus/produire-votre-declaration-de-revenus/comment-remplir-votre-declaration/principaux-changements-2021/\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/4UgylHxRpq— Revenu Qu\u00e9bec (@Revenu Qu\u00e9bec) 1644422841
Part of Revenu Québec's list of programs, tax amounts and credits affected by changes is below:
- Child Care Expense Tax Credit
- Deduction for goods and services to support a person with a disability
- Deduction for individuals living in a recognized remote area
- Dividend tax credit rate
- Elder Support Tax Credit
- Infertility Treatment Tax Credit
- Quebec Drug Insurance Plan
- Tax credit for acquisition of Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins shares
- Tax credit for cab drivers and owners
- Tax credit for the exchange of Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins shares
- Volunteer Respite Tax Credit and Caregiver Respite Tax Credit
- Work Experience Tax Credit
Complete information on changes is available on the Revenu Québec website.